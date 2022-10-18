Bethel man charged with felonies in May threat

Oct. 18—SOUTH PARIS — A 48-year-old Bethel man accused of threatening someone with a gun and violating his ex-girlfriend's protection order has been charged with two felonies.

An Oxford County grand jury handed up an indictment Friday charging Jeremiah C. Adams with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, each felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Adams also was charged with violation of a protective order, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said Adams surrendered to police on the afternoon of May 14.

On the evening of May 13, a friend of Adams' former girlfriend had been at her home to take care of a dog. That friend told authorities he was met by Adams who was armed with a handgun.

The friend left the home and immediately contacted police, authorities said.

The former girlfriend, who had a protection from abuse order issued against Adams, also contacted authorities.

Oxford County Sheriff's Office deputies, assisted by Maine State Police, later surrounded the home.

They believed Adams was in the home and unsuccessfully tried to make contact with him, according to a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.

Police eventually entered to home, but couldn't locate Adams.

Investigators found evidence inside the residence that appeared to have been left by Adams that led police to believe he was armed with firearms and ammunition. He was located the next day, arrested and charged.

Adams was taken to Oxford County Jail in Paris and has been released on $2,500 cash bail. He is due in court in December.