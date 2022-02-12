Bethel man charged with murder after fatal fight

Tess Williams, Anchorage Daily News, Alaska
·1 min read

Feb. 12—A Bethel man died after he and another man fought on Monday, charging documents say.

Police and medics were called to a Bethel home Tuesday and found 21-year-old Ian Makaily unresponsive in the kitchen, according to a probable cause statement signed by Bethel police investigator Skyler Smith.

Six people had been upstairs at the home when Joshua Kelly-Morris, 21, and Makaily started fighting after drinking, the charges said.

At one point, Kelly-Morris went upstairs and told the group that Makaily was dead, the charges said. Several people went downstairs, could not feel a pulse on Makaily and called 911, the charges said.

Kelly-Morris was taken to a hospital after police arrived because he had taken pills in an attempt to overdose, the charges said.

He was charged with first- and second-degree murder.

