Bethel man charged with murder after fatal fight

Feb. 12—A Bethel man died after he and another man fought on Monday, charging documents say.

Police and medics were called to a Bethel home Tuesday and found 21-year-old Ian Makaily unresponsive in the kitchen, according to a probable cause statement signed by Bethel police investigator Skyler Smith.

Six people had been upstairs at the home when Joshua Kelly-Morris, 21, and Makaily started fighting after drinking, the charges said.

At one point, Kelly-Morris went upstairs and told the group that Makaily was dead, the charges said. Several people went downstairs, could not feel a pulse on Makaily and called 911, the charges said.

Kelly-Morris was taken to a hospital after police arrived because he had taken pills in an attempt to overdose, the charges said.

He was charged with first- and second-degree murder.