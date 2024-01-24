Bethel man convicted of involuntary manslaughter 39 years after shaking 6-week-old girl

A Bethel man has been convicted in the 2006 homicide of a woman who died from injuries she received decades earlier as an infant, prosecutors said.

Scott Alan Wilson, 58, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Heather Gentry was six weeks old in January 1985 when she was taken to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center after her mom grew concerned that she wouldn't wake up and was unresponsive, prosecutors said.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office began investigating a short time later after they received a report that Gentry had suffered injuries.

Wilson then admitted to detectives that he had shaken Gentry while she and her mom were at his home and he had been momentarily left alone with the infant girl, prosecutors said.

Gentry died from her injuries in December 2006. Her cause of death was determined to be encephalopathy, a disease that affects the functioning of the brain, stemming from the late effects of blunt force trauma to the head. The death was ruled a homicide.

"From the time she was six weeks old until the time she died, she was confined to a bed, unable to walk or communicate, and required a feeding tube and around-the-clock care," the prosecutor's office release states. "Because of Wilson, Heather had absolutely no quality of life."

The facts of the case were again brought to the attention of investigators in August 2022, prosecutors said, adding investigators obtained Gentry's medical records and statements from people with knowledge of the incident.

Wilson was indicted in December 2022 on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide. After the start of his trial on Tuesday, Wilson entered a "no contest" plea, meaning he has not formally admitted guilt but is allowing the court to treat him as if he were guilty.

His attorney has yet to respond to a message from The Enquirer seeking comment.

"In securing this conviction for her death, I hope there is some peace found for Heather and her family," Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said in a statement.

Wilson is expected to appear in court on Feb. 29 for sentencing before Common Pleas Judge Anthony Brock.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecutors: Ohio man convicted 39 years after shaking 6-week-old girl