Bethel man pleads guilty to having gun and illegal drugs

Dec. 17—PORTLAND — A Bethel man admitted in federal court Friday that he had a gun while he had illegal drugs, such as LSD.

The federal crime of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of controlled substances is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of up to $250,000.

Samuel Drew, 23, appeared by videoconference at U.S. District Court where he pleaded guilty. In exchange, prosecutors agreed not to press for more than a six-month sentence. He told the judge he was pleading guilty because he was, in fact, guilty of the crime.

If Drew is sentenced to a longer period behind bars, he can appeal his sentence, according to the agreement.

Drew also surrendered his right to keep the handgun found in his backpack.

On about June 12, 2020, FBI agents executed a search warrant at his Bethel home, according to court documents.

Among other items, agents recovered a 9 mm handgun from a backpack Drew was carrying. Agents also found in his bedroom a strip of paper that was later confirmed through lab analysis to contain lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD.

Drew's cellphone was also seized.

Agents found multiple text messages on the phone that showed Drew used LSD, a scheduled controlled substance. The text messages included those sent by Drew as late as June 7, 2020, stating, "I'm legit on 8 tabs of acid (right now,)" and describing the LSD as "insane," meaning it was powerful, according to court documents.

Because the handgun was manufactured outside Maine, the crime was prosecuted federally.

The judge ordered that he remain free on bail pending sentencing,