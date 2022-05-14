Bethel man surrenders to police in Rumford

May 14—BETHEL — A 47-year-old Bethel man wanted for criminal threatening with a firearm and violation of a protection order turned himself in to authorities Saturday afternoon.

Jeremiah Adams, 47, of Grover Hill Road surrendered to Rumford police at approximately 1:45 p.m., according to Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart.

On Friday night, Adams was observed at the home of his former girlfriend by a friend who had arrived at the home to take care of a dog, according to a release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office. The friend was met by Adams, who was armed with a handgun, and the friend left and immediately contacted police, said Urquhart.

The former girlfriend, who had a protection from abuse order issued against Adams, also contacted the Oxford County Regional Communications Center at about 7:30 p.m. Friday advising that her home camera system had been deactivated.

A few minutes later, Oxford County deputies assisted by the Maine State Police, arrived on scene and surrounded the residence, Urquhart said. Law enforcement attempted to make contact for several hours with no communications with Adams, who was believed to be barricaded inside the residence. The State Police Tactical Team arrived on scene, and negotiations and communications were attempted throughout the night with no success.

As daylight approached, entry was made into the residence, and Adams was not located, according to the release.

Investigators found evidence inside the residence that appeared to have been left by Adams and lead police to believe he was armed with firearms and ammunition.

Adams had been seen Saturday afternoon in Bethel operating a Green Jeep Wrangler, but the vehicle was later found abandoned in Albany and was impounded by investigators, according to Urquhart.

Adams is also facing charges of reckless conduct with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was processed and transported to the Oxford County Jail in Paris.