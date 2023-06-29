Bethel Park man accused of using Snapchat to lure 2 underage girls

A Bethel Park man is in the Washington County jail, accused of using Snapchat to lure in two underage girls.

Police charged Evan Deckard with multiple felony sex assault charges. Investigators say earlier this year he began chatting with the underage girls on Snapchat, as well as another app called Wink.

Deckard offered them both vape pens in exchange for sexual favors, according to police paperwork.

Police say Deckard drove to Lacock Street in Canton Township, Washington County, to meet each girl separately this spring. One victim’s mother printed a flyer after the incident, asking neighbors for help identifying the suspect.

State Police crime unit cyber investigators tracked him down.

Both girls told investigators Deckard knew they were 12 years old.

One victim felt uncomfortable and exited his vehicle. Police say he did sexually assault the second underage victim, telling her to perform oral sex because it’s not “complicated.”

They planned to meet up a second time since she didn’t receive the pen.

Deckard is in the Washington County jail. Police say if you have any information, please come forward. They also urge parents to check their child’s Snapchat account.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

What’s that smell? Smoke from Canadian wildfires emitting particular scent Code Red: Wildfire smoke creates air quality concerns for Western Pennsylvania Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area VIDEO: Expected record-breaking holiday travel rush begins DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts