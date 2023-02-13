Bethel Park man charged for allegedly driving to police station while drunk to confront police

A Bethel Park man is being charged for allegedly driving to the Bethel Park police station while intoxicated to confront officers about a previous interaction.

Brian Studt, 26, showed up at the police station around 11 p.m. Sunday and yelled at officers about being stopped illegally the day before due to a burnt out headlight, according to the complaint.

Police say Studt had an odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from him and and was screaming while they attempted to talk to him. He told officers his headlight was not burnt out and that he wanted to fight them, according to the complaint.

Studt was placed in handcuffs and his legs were shackled. He kicked one officer and attempted to kick another, according to the complaint, and allegedly threatened to beat an officer over the head with a pipe. He refused a blood alcohol test, police said. He was placed in a holding cell.

Officers found a large pipe in Studt’s vehicle, which was parked outside the police station, and saw that his headlight was burned out, according to the complaint.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, harassment, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, DUI, public drunkenness and general lighting requirements.

TRENDING NOW:

Local teacher charged after investigation into alleged inappropriate relationship with student Super Bowl LVII: Wife of Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti gives birth to twins 2 people facing combined 50 felony charges for allegedly handing out guns to known gang members VIDEO: Fire burns through roof at Elizabeth Forward High School, community trying to raise money DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts