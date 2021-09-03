Bethel Park man charged with homicide by vehicle in death of man in wheelchair

Sep. 3—A Bethel Park man is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of a controlled substance in the July 15 death of a man seated in a motorized wheelchair in Homestead.

Eric Walker, 50, also is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Anthony Donofrio, 72, of Munhall, according to Allegheny County Police.

Police said Walker was driving while his license was suspended when his Chevrolet Avalanche struck Donofrio at about 10:30 a.m. at Seventh and West streets. Donofrio was dead at the scene.

Walker, who remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation, turned himself in to county police on Thursday. He was taken to the county jail to await arraignment.

Court papers in the case were not available online Thursday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

