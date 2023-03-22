Bethel Park police charge 2 accused of prowling, breaking into vehicles

Bethel Park police have charged two teens, accused of breaking into vehicles and stealing, after a resident received a Ring doorbell alert early Tuesday morning.

Devin Fowler, 19, was arrested in Bethel Cemetery. Chief Tim O’Connor said he was prowling in the Oakhurst housing plan.

Blake Buchanan, 18, fled, but police caught up to him later that afternoon, according to O’Conner.

The pair stole money, phone chargers and other items, and had two realistic-looking pellet guns, O’Conner said.

Fowler is charged with theft, receiving stolen property, prowling, conspiracy, and a weapons charge for having brass knuckles.

Buchanan is charged with receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle, prowling at night and criminal conspiracy.

