Bethel Park police investigating distraction thefts from purses at grocery stores

Bethel Park police are investigating an increase in distraction thefts from purses at local grocery stores.

Police said three of these incidents happened over the weekend.

According to police, woman who leave their purses open in their shopping carts are being targeted by organized groups.

The suspects distract the victims while others steal their wallets, according to police. By the time the victims get to the register, the suspects have already used their credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of things at local stores.

Police said in most cases, the suspects are women with foreign accents, hats and face masks.

Police also said the suspects are often traveling from out-of-state and don’t stick around for long.

Bethel Park police said to be aware of your surroundings, never leave your purse open and contact police if you notice anything suspicious.

