Bethel Park police investigating stabbing incident, 2 people injured

Bethel Park police are investigating what they call a domestic violence incident that resulted in two people being stabbed.

According to police, an argument started Thursday afternoon between a man and woman in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Fort Couch Road.

Police say the argument escalated and resulted in the man being stabbed in the parking lot of the hotel, and the woman, who police believe tried to flee the area, being found several yards away with stab wounds.

Jennifer Straker who works nearby saw the incident unfold.

“We heard screaming and then we saw two people tumbling down the hill behind us and this woman saying, ‘Help me, he is going to kill me,’” said Straker. “She was covered in blood, her hands, blood, blood everywhere… all over the parking lot.”

Both people were taken to the hospital and are now in a stable condition.

Police believe the woman was getting off work from a nearby business when the stabbing happened.

So far, no charges have been filed.

