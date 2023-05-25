Bethel Park police lieutenant taken into federal custody

A Bethel Park police lieutenant has been taken into federal custody by the FBI.

Federal court documents said that Lieutenant Blake Babin is facing a felony charge of transporting an illegal alien.

Channel 11′s Cara Sapida is digging into these charges

Babin is in charge of patrol, traffic officers and the dispatch center.

He has worked for Bethel Park since 1990.

