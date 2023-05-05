Bethel Park police locate missing 10-year-old boy

UPDATE: He has been found safe.

Bethel Park police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

According to police, Dominic Mulig, ran from Hillcrest Christian Academy just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

He is 4 feet, 6 inches and weighs 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue Penn State hoodie and navy blue shorts with an orange stripe down both sides.

Dominic was last seen in the wooded area behind the school leading to Sylvania Drive.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 412-833-2000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Crews battle Hempfield Township fire Young woman reported missing out of Hempfield Township charged after incident deemed hoax Cold case investigation: Where is Alivia Kail? ‘Our patients have our backs’: Therapists at Brighton Rehab and Wellness ready to strike DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts