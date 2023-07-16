Bethel Park police looking for missing teen

The Bethel Park Police Department is looking for a missing teen.

Amor Wilson, 15, was last seen early Saturday morning with a male companion

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 150 pounds. She has short faded red hair.

Wilson was last wearing a black hoodie with black and gray pajama pants and black and white Air Jordan shoes.

Police believe Wilson may be in the Coverdale area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bethel Park Police Department at 412-833-2000.

