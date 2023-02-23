Bethel Park police looking for missing woman with mental health issues

Bethel Park police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Authorities say 56-year-old Kim Saravia was last known to be in Downtown Pittsburgh. They believe she flew to California to visit family on Feb. 4 and returned to Pittsburgh on Feb. 7. She called her family after returning and they have not heard from her since then.

Saravia suffers from mental health issues.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She usually travels with a red suitcase.

Police do not believe Saravia has any money, a cell phone or transportation.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bethel Park Police Department at 412-833-2000.

