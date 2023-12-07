Bethel Park police looking for pickup truck stolen out of driveway

Bethel Park police are looking for a pickup truck they say was stolen out of a resident’s driveway.

According to the Bethel Park Police Department on Facebook, the truck was stolen from a driveway in the 500 block of Clifton Road Wednesday morning between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Police said the truck that was stolen is a 2012 silver Chevrolet Silverado. It has a silver toolbox in the bed and a license plate reading ZGP8750.

If you live in the area of where the truck was stolen, police are asking you to check security camera footage and report any relevant findings to crimewatch@bethelpark.net.

