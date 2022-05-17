Bethel Park police release videos of 2 officers hit by cars in separate incidents

Bethel Park Police Department released a video of two officers being hit by cars on two separate occasions this month.

On May 3, an officer was conducting a traffic stop along South Park Road when a passing car hit him. He was injured in the incident.

Police arrested 67-year-old Richard Caporal when they stopped him and a different officer smelled alcohol on his breath. In 2011, a judge called Caporal a “highway terrorist” after his 14th DUI.

10 days later, on May 13, another officer was hit by a hit-and-run driver at the intersection of Route 88 and Broughton Road.

The driver was detained by police and there’s currently no word on the officer’s condition.

