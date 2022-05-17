Bethel Park police release videos of 2 officers hit by cars in separate incidents

Bethel Park Police Department released a video of two officers being hit by cars on two separate occasions this month.

This month, two BPPD Officers were hit by vehicles in separate incidents. The video below shows those events. Both drivers were suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances and were arrested. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/3aS5VigFSI — Bethel Park Police Department (@bethelparkpd) May 17, 2022

On May 3, an officer was conducting a traffic stop along South Park Road when a passing car hit him. He was injured in the incident.

Police arrested 67-year-old Richard Caporal when they stopped him and a different officer smelled alcohol on his breath. In 2011, a judge called Caporal a “highway terrorist” after his 14th DUI.

10 days later, on May 13, another officer was hit by a hit-and-run driver at the intersection of Route 88 and Broughton Road.

The driver was detained by police and there’s currently no word on the officer’s condition.

