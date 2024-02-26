Bethel Park police searching for man with autism last seen on Saturday

The Bethel Park Police Department is searching for a man with autism who has been missing since Saturday.

Police are searching for Nathyn Hoffman, 23.

Hoffman was last seen wearing an older-style Pittsburgh Penguins jersey and gray sweatpants with a red stripe.

Anyone who sees Hoffman or may know where he is should contact police by calling 412-833-2000.

