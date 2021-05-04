Bethel Park School District employee charged with having guns on district property

May 3—A Bethel Park School District security guard was arrested Monday morning and charged with having firearms on school grounds, according to Bethel Park police Chief Timothy O'Connor.

Bernard Switala, 43, of Bethel Park was being taken into custody at the high school on a separate Allegheny County police warrant when officers learned he had two handguns, one in a bag and one in his car.

O'Connor said the original warrant was for an incident in South Park in which Switala is accused of brandishing a gun. Allegheny County Police Inspector Wesley McClellan said a motorcyclist and his passenger on Wednesday reported a vehicle was being driven erratically along Corrigan Drive.

As they passed the vehicle, the motorcycle driver told the driver to stop texting while driving, McClellan said.

The vehicle, later found to have been driven by Switala, began aggressively tailgating the motorcycle.

Switala allegedly followed them to a parking lot, brandished a short barreled revolver and made several threats to kill both of the motorcyclists.

Switala is charged in that case with two counts of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault by physical menace and terroristic threats, McClellan reported.

Police said both of the weapons, .38-caliber pistols, were confiscated.

O'Connor said the preliminary investigation indicates the guns were legally owned by Switala. State law prohibits anyone but law enforcement to have guns on school grounds.

District spokesman James Cromie said an employee was arrested Monday, but would not confirm the staffer's position.

"He was removed from the school district and we're reviewing his employment status," Cromie said.

Switala was expected to be arraigned late Monday.

