Bethel Park woman charged with endangering the welfare of children, DUI

Jun. 10—A Bethel Park woman faces multiple charges for allegedly trying to run over juveniles in a middle school parking lot.

Haley Jankowski, 18, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, ethnic intimidation, driving under the influence, criminal mischief, reckless driving, corruption of minors, drivers required to be licensed and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Charges stem from an incident June 2 at Neil Armstrong Middle School along Murray Avenue.

Police said Jankowski drove a juvenile to the school to fight another juvenile, according to news partners WPXI.

A group of youths began throwing things at her car once she was in the parking lot.

A witness told police she drove her vehicle toward them and tried to run them over.

Police said Jankowski lost control of the car, crashed through a fence and over a hillside.

Both she and the juvenile in her car sustained injuries and were treated.

Police said she carries a medical marijuana card, is known to smoke marijuana and does not have a driver's license.

The incident is still under investigation.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .