Bethel schools and Sheriff’s Department investigating assault at Graham-Kapowsin High School

Bethel School District officials and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a student-on-student assault Monday in a bathroom at Graham-Kapowsin High School.

Video of the attack shows one student repeatedly punching another. The victim is a specials needs student, according to his mother on social media, but school district officials said they couldn’t provide details.

The district issued a statement:

“School administration began investigating this situation yesterday morning after a teacher noted that a student in their class needed attention. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is involved in the incident investigation. Because the students are minors, there is limited information that we can share, but we want our families and students to know that any incident that threatens students’ health or safety is taken very seriously. If students witness an incident they should immediately report it to a teacher or administrator.”

The Sheriff’s Department said it is investigating.

“The injures were not serious,” said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss. “At this point, it’s a misdemeanor assault.”

Moss said that investigators were not able to talk with the suspect without an attorney present.

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office would decide whether to file charges, Moss said.