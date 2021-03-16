Bethel woman charged with murder of her 2-year-old daughter

Mar. 16—A 33-year-old woman was arrested Friday after the beating death of her 2-year-old daughter in their Bethel home, police said.

A family member called for help after receiving an alarming phone call from Stephanie Olrun around 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to an affidavit filed by police in support of a criminal complaint. At Olrun's home, police found the girl on the floor not breathing, the affidavit said.

An officer performed CPR on the child, but she was not revived, according to the affidavit. The girl had significant injuries all over her body, police wrote.

Olrun told officers that "she lost control because (the child) was not listening to her," the affidavit said.

Police believed Olrun tried to clean the home and the child's body after the assault, the affidavit said.

Olrun is facing first- and second-degree murder charges and a count of tampering with physical evidence.