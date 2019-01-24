Bethenny Frankel rips Delta and other fish-serving airlines, citing deadly allergy

It's been several weeks since Bethenny Frankel accidentally ate fish and wound up unconscious in the ICU. Now fully recovered, the Bravo-star-turned-business-woman is taking airlines who serve fish to task.

The "Real Housewives of New York City" star, 48, took to Twitter Thursday to explain her latest ordeal and to call on airlines to stop serving the airborne allergen.

According to the Food Allergy Research & Education organization, fish allergies can be triggered through inhalation "as fish protein could be in the steam" while cooking.

"Now another airline is serving cooked salmon for my next flight. I have contacted them multiple times to no avail," she tweeted. "I guess I’ll have to take another poll w my cabin. BC everyone is dying to eat cooked fish on a plane"

You can’t write this. Now another airline is serving cooked salmon for my next flight. I have contacted them multiple times to no avail. I guess I’ll have to take another poll w my cabin. BC everyone is dying to eat cooked fish on a plane 🙃 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 23, 2019

She then called out Delta Air Lines.

"Ok tweeps please educate @Delta who just told me that 'fish allergies are not considered airborne.' Who has the article about the poor little boy who died of exactly that?" she tweeted.

Ok tweeps please educate @Delta who just told me that “fish allergies are not considered airborne.” Who has the article about the poor little boy who died of exactly that? — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 24, 2019

She added American Airlines stopped serving fish on a flight she was on earlier this month after she alerted the flight crew to the problem.

"It was @AmericanAir who said they couldn’t not serve fish: Then after a vote, pilot made announcement to the plane that they won’t serve fish bc 1 woman has an allergy," she said. "They say now they won’t stop serving fish which is 1 of only 1 foods proven to be airborne & deadly."

It was @AmericanAir who said they couldn’t not serve fish: Then after a vote, pilot made announcement to the plane that they won’t serve fish bc 1 woman has an allergy. They say now they won’t stop serving fish which is 1 of only 1 foods proven to be airborne & deadly. https://t.co/HkgDQqThQh — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 24, 2019

She also clapped back at someone who called her a "drama queen" for talking about her allergy.

"I will talk about it until it gets changed. I can explain it to you but I can’t understand it for you. All of my relief work wouldn’t happen if I listened to morons like you who told me to stop & be quiet. Know your facts," she tweeted.

That did not happen. The plane never turned around & I will talk about it until it gets changed. I can explain it to you but I can’t understand it for you. All of my relief work wouldn’t happen if I listened to morons like you who told me to stop & be quiet. Know your facts :) https://t.co/HygD3LnQK0 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 24, 2019

Frankel's near-death experience came after eating soup in December. She ultimately spent two days in the intensive care unit.

