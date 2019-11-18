Bethenny Frankel Sells Her SoHo Loft

Bethenny Frankel's SoHo loft is officially off the market. The former Real Housewives of New York City star originally listed the two-bedroom condo for $5 million in early 2017, but had to lower the price over the last two years. It was last listed for $3.995 million, though it is unclear what the final sale price actually was.

The Skinnygirl founder bought the condo in a pinch in October 2014 amidst her very public split from her now ex-husband Jason Hoppy, and she's made significant upgrades and renovations in the time since. According to the multihyphenate, that was the plan all along.

“When I bought the apartment, I was in a situation where I really needed to buy something,” she told People in 2017. “It was a time when I needed to get some stability for [my daughter] Bryn and myself and I needed a home for us. Our SoHo apartment is an amazing place, but I’d like a bigger place now for both of us.”

The 2,392-square-foot unit features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with the sort of luxury materials one would expect from a former RHONY star: walnut flooring throughout, brand-new kitchen appliances from Subzero and Miele, and a marble master bathroom.

The sunken living room has 14-foot ceilings and a trio of triple-paned arched windows that stretch nearly the entire height of the walls, as well as an elegant stone-manteled wood-burning fireplace, a balcony, and a landscaped atrium. The master bedroom boasts a number of built-in shelves and cabinets, as well as a luxurious walk-in closet that is large enough to accommodate an extensive wardrobe. The master bathroom has a deep soaking tub and separate steam shower, and the second bedroom has built-in speakers.

Frankel and her daughter presently reside in another loft she purchased in 2017. “I wasn’t even looking to move, but this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” she told Architectural Digest in May 2018. “All of a sudden I was in it.”

