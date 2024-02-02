Bethesda building evacuated, roads closed for gas leak response
Officials said that a building in Bethesda was evacuated as crews responded to a gas leak Thursday evening.
Residents of Southern California are being warned to prepare themselves for a potentially life-threatening atmospheric river storm that is expected to arrive on Sunday that could bring flash flooding and landslides.
Let's dive into who was left off NBA All-Star rosters.
The Orioles have acquired an ace in the same week that the team changed ownership.
Curry makes his 10th All-Star team while Davis makes his ninth.
Barkley didn't mince words with people who think Taylor Swift is ruining football.
Joel Embiid is six missed games away from being disqualified for NBA awards eligibility.
Neither of the players in this trade has played a minute this season.
Amazon reported earnings after the bell Thursday.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has added his voice to those criticizing Apple's compliance with the EU's new Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulation, which forces Apple to open up its App Store and allow developers to use their own payment systems, among other things. During Meta's Q4 earnings call this afternoon, Zuckerberg responded to an investor question asking for Meta's thoughts on the DMA by saying Apple's new rules were "so onerous" that he would be surprised if any developer adopted them.
Both Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller have been tabbed for the 2024 Rising Stars game.
In its nationwide push to unionize foreign-owned U.S. auto plants, the United Auto Workers (UAW) said that more than 30% of workers at Hyundai Motor's Alabama plant had signed cards so far seeking to join the union.
Messi rested, reportedly to protect against injury, and Inter Miami lost 6-0 to Al-Nassr. They're now winless in four preseason games.
Disney filed a notice of appeal on Thursday after a federal judge dismissed the company's free speech lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a day prior.
Antitrust enforcers on both sides of the Atlantic are grappling to get a handle on AI, a conference in Brussels heard yesterday. It's a moment that demands "extraordinary vigilance" and clear-sighted focus on how the market works, suggested top U.S. competition law enforcers. From the European side, antitrust enforcers sounded more hesitant over how to respond to the rise of generative AI -- with a clear risk of the bloc's shiny new ex ante regime for digital gatekeepers missing a shifting tech target.
With various ongoing lawsuits and NIL controversies, college athletics is a bit of a mess right now. How will collectives fit in moving forward?
Economists believe contraction in the US manufacturing sector may have bottomed.
Polygon Labs, the team focused on building the layer-2 blockchain Polygon, has laid off 60 employees, or about 19% of its staff, according to a post published Thursday by CEO Marc Boiron. Polygon Labs is the entity that helps build out the blockchain’s ecosystem. Boiron said the team’s growth during the last crypto bull market “diluted” the qualities it wanted in its employees.
The media and entertainment industry's reckoning will continue in 2024 with more layoffs underway.
Chris Collins made sure to stop and shake hands with Purdue coach Matt Painter and others while being escorted off the court on Wednesday night.
Reliance-backed Viacom18 has reached an agreement to buy 60% of Disney's India unit, WSJ reported Thursday citing unnamed sources, creating a pathway for the Indian conglomerate to form a $10 billion media giant in the South Asian market. The deal, which WSJ says will close this month, values Disney's India unit at $3.9 billion, the report said, less than half of what Disney had originally hoped. Earlier this week, Reliance declined to comment on its engagement with Disney.