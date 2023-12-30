Bethesda Grand in Willmar celebrates completed renovation of senior living facility

Dec. 30—WILLMAR

—

Bethesda

has finished construction on the third and final phase of renovation of the

Bethesda Grand

senior living community. All three phases of the project involved renovating spaces in Bethesda Grand to make them more appealing and to provide better amenities.

"There are two components. There are individual spaces where residents have spacious rooms with private showers, individual temperature control and large windows for natural light. We also have common spaces that create a sense of community and togetherness. They provide socialization spaces, places to host family when they visit and various places to go," Bethesda CEO Michelle Haefner said.

Bethesda offers a continuum of senior care in west central Minnesota, from skilled nursing, independent and assisted living to home health care, outpatient therapy and other wellness services. The nonprofit is headquartered in Willmar where it operates several facilities and also has locations in

New London

and

Olivia

.

Third-phase changes to the Bethesda Grand skilled nursing facility in Willmar included 15 brand-new private rooms, more access to the building's courtyard through paved paths and a spa room. In total, the project's final phase cost around $4.2 million to complete.

All of the renovated rooms were designed to be more private. While some double rooms will still be available, having more single rooms allows Bethesda residents to live more comfortably. Public space changes include adding kitchen spaces, a sun room and changes to the courtyard to allow more outdoor activities.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Dec. 22 at Bethesda Grand to celebrate the changes. Haefner, Bethesda Grand administrator Baillee Krieger, and Marcus Construction CEO Ross Marcus spoke at the event to highlight everything that changed.

"We are very blessed to have so many community members and community partners who feel this is important and want to be a part of it," Haefner said.

The project was part of an ongoing expansion for Bethesda in Willmar. Groundbreaking for phase three began in early summer of 2023 and ended with the ribbon-cutting. Construction was led by Marcus Construction while residents lived in the other wings of the buildings.

"It was another amazing project with Bethesda. It was a tight site so logistically there were a lot of things to work around. The goal is to keep the residents safe during the construction project so it was awesome to partner again with Bethesda on a very successful project," Marcus said.

The first phase of the Bethesda Grand project was the town center which includes the chapel, bistro, children's center and gift shop. The second phase encompassed the West Side Neighborhood of the facility and Grand Gardens. The newly completed third phase renovated the East Side Neighborhood.

"We are excited to have these updated spaces that are now consistent across the building. With this being our final stage, it has just been a project that we have been excited about for a long time," Krieger said.

Previous phases of construction began in 2018, the West Central Tribune

previously reported

construction for phase one was completed a year later. Phase two was also celebrated at the ribbon-cutting ceremony last week due to Bethesda being unable to host a celebration when it occurred.