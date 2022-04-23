With Bethesda shelter closing, lawmakers weigh options for St. Paul’s homeless

As an emergency shelter at the former Bethesda Hospital prepares to shut down next month, and with dedicated federal aid all but spent, Ramsey County officials are counting on state lawmakers to bring stability to St. Paul residents without permanent housing.

A substantial funding request at the Legislature has bipartisan support, but its prospects remain uncertain. Without new funding, county officials warn, the specter of homeless encampments could return to the capital city.

“Yes, that’s the reality,” said Keith Lattimore, director of Ramsey County’s Housing Stability Department. “There are consequences if we don’t have the funds.”

BETHESDA CLOSING

The downtown Bethesda shelter, with 100 beds plus room for 32 more people with COVID-19, began operating Dec. 1, 2020. It’s scheduled to close by the end of May at the expiration of the county’s lease with Fairview Health Services, which owns the shuttered hospital north of the state Capitol. Renewing the lease is not an option as Fairview plans to replace it with a new, 144-bed mental health hospital at an estimated cost of $65 million.

There’s no risk that 132 people suddenly will be turned out onto the streets come May 31.

As of Wednesday, there were 73 people living at Bethesda, as the county already has begun winding down its operations. Those who remain will be absorbed by the remaining network of government and nonprofit shelters that operate in St. Paul.

“Nobody’s exiting to homelessness from Bethesda, unless they want to,” Lattimore said.

Some have gotten jobs and are ready for more permanent living arrangements. Others will stay at hotels or such shelters as the Union Gospel Mission east of downtown, a former dormitory at Luther Seminary near Highway 280 or Catholic Charities’ Mary Hall on the downtown site of the former Dorothy Day Center.

COVID TRANSITION

The current status of homeless services is intertwined with the coronavirus pandemic and how government responded to it.

The number of homeless people seeking short- or long-term services has increased dramatically since the start of the pandemic. And because of the traditionally crowded state of shelters, as well as unsafe conditions in outdoors encampments, St. Paul — like cities across the nation — had to dramatically increase its shelter capacity. Hotel rooms were rented and new spaces stood up in venues like Bethesda, which was a COVID-only hospital early in the pandemic before becoming an emergency homeless shelter.

“COVID has really thrown us some curveballs, and obviously we’ve had to be creative,” Lattimore said. He and others working on housing say they’ve done yeoman’s work scrambling to serve more than 1,800 people since the pandemic began, 58 percent of whom aren’t from Ramsey County but gravitated here because services were available.

Much of this was made possible by tens of millions of dollars that poured in from the federal government as part of the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan. In all, about $43 million was spent in Ramsey County.

Almost all of it’s gone, and as the money has dwindled, many of the COVID emergency shelters have closed. Still, the system so far has been able to absorb the displaced residents, in part because the pandemic’s dangers have waned and people now can shelter more densely.

$75 MILLION PLAN

The plan that has emerged to deal with homelessness in the long-term is called Heading Home Ramsey County.

It includes building more lower-cost housing across the city, but those aspirations will take years; officials say they’re some 15,000 units short of where they want to be.

The medium-term plan — in the next five years — is to build a pair of 100-bed facilities, an intensive program to serve a few dozen individuals who make frequent contact with police and social service workers, and a day shelter to offer means and showers for up to 175 people a day.

It’ll take three to five years to build those facilities, so in the meantime, officials are seeking immediate funding to keep existing programs going, to the tune of about $15 million a year.

In all, they want about $75 million from the state over the next five years.

BIPARTISAN SUPPORT

Parts of that plan — including the most urgent funding needed to keep enough beds open this year and next — have drawn strong support from Democrats who control the Minnesota House. The legislation also picked up sponsorship from at least one Republican.

In the Republican-controlled Senate, a comparable plan was introduced by veteran Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, and on Tuesday drew a sign-on from Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, who chairs the Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee.

Those are powerful potential allies, but it’s hardly a done deal. Republicans, as well as some Democrats, frequently express frustration that perennial plans to “end homelessness” in the Twin Cities always fall short.

There are numerous paths now available for the plan — or at least parts of it — to be approved in both chambers and reach the desk of Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat.

However, the Legislature doesn’t have to pass any spending plans before it adjourns in May, and politics is complex in an election year when every seat in each chamber, as well as the governor’s office, will be on ballots in November.

Lattimore said he fears inaction by lawmakers will have harsh ramifications for those without permanent housing.

“That’s what we all fear,” he said. “Obviously, if we don’t have the dollars, we’ll see people returning to homelessness. If we get less than what we ask, it could be like putting a Band-Aid on a gaping wound.”