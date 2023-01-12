Bethlehem man sentenced in 2021 fatal shooting

Jan. 11—A Bethlehem man accused of fatally shooting a Gainesville woman in March 2021 had his charge reduced earlier this month to attempted murder in a plea deal, according to court documents.

Gianluca Gomez, 31, was sentenced Jan. 5 to 60 years with the first half of his sentence in prison by Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin. After 30 years, Gomez may serve the remainder of the sentence on probation.

Gomez was indicted on a felony murder charge in the March 29, 2021, death of Lilian Andrade, 26, of Gainesville, whose body was found around 2:30 a.m. the next day outside of an apartment complex on Tate Street.

Gomez also faced charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The last charge stated that Gomez was convicted in Barrow County in an aggravated assault case.

Defense attorney Jake Shapiro did not provide many details on the defense's strategy if the case had gone to trial or the reasons why the case was negotiated to the reduced charge.

"At this point, he's accepted responsibility for what he did, and I don't want to make it any worse for the family," Shapiro said.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said a murder charge can be reduced to attempted murder "as a matter of negotiation to accomplish significant accountability for the crime committed."

Darragh said there were no witnesses to the shooting, and the victim's family wanted to reach a "reasonable conclusion" without a trial.

"Gomez and the victim had no relationship with each other," Darragh said.

Darragh said they do not know definitively what provoked the shooting.

Gomez is barred from the Northeastern Judicial Circuit — which includes Hall and Dawson counties — after prison. Gosselin also ordered for Gomez to be on high-level probation supervision and that the man be subject to random drug and alcohol screens.