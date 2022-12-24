Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits

MAYA ALLERUZZO
·1 min read

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem is gearing up for what residents hope will be a merry Christmas, with thousands of visitors expected to descend upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for the past two years, the pandemic kept international visitors away. This year, visitors are back, hotels are full and local shopkeepers have reported a brisk business in the runup to the holiday.

“We are celebrating Christmas this year in a very much different way than last year,” said Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Maayah. “We're celebrating Christmas with pilgrims coming from all over the world.”

Just before midday, crowds were still sparse as police and businesses prepared for the celebrations.

Police were erecting barricades in Manger Square, as marching bands played drums and bagpipes. Foreign tourists meandered about and snapped selfies with the town's large Christmas tree behind them.

Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, was expected to arrive from nearby Jerusalem to greet well-wishers. Later, he was to celebrate Midnight Mass in the nearby Church of the Nativity, built on the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born.

Still, present-day reality was visible at Manger Square as banners showing photos of Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid were prominently displayed. The veteran prisoner died of cancer last week in an Israeli prison clinic after spending some 20 years behind bars for his conviction in the deaths of seven Israelis.

Recommended Stories

  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.01, expectations were $-0.15. Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Abercrombie & Fitch Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. This conference is being recorded. At this time, I’d like […]

  • Rishi Sunak says Government could block Nicola Sturgeon’s gender Bill

    Rishi Sunak has said it is “completely reasonable” for the Government to consider blocking Nicola Sturgeon’s overhaul of transgender laws.

  • Europe Has Few Options to Reach Space After Vega-C Rocket Crash

    Earlier this week, Arianespace’s Vega-C rocket suffered a fatal anomaly that resulted in the loss of two satellites. The rocket, which debuted a few months ago, was meant to fill a major gap for the European space industry, but is now grounded pending an investigation.

  • Kurds, antiracism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting

    Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups are holding a protest Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that authorities said was aimed at foreigners. The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of central Paris also wounded three people, and stirred up concerns about hate crimes at a time when far-right voices have gained prominence in France and around Europe in recent years. The shooting shook the Kurdish community in the French capital and sparked skirmishes between angry Kurds and police.

  • 5 things you have to watch on TV this Christmas weekend

    Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, December 23, to Sunday, December 25. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]

  • The Bethlehem of our Christmas story is very different in reality

    OpEd: I, for one, have come to deplore what the State of Israel is doing to the Palestinian people and with our money, at the behest of our government

  • Central Florida is waking up to freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve.

    Saturday and Sunday have both been designated Weather Alert Days as temperatures continue to drop after Friday’s passing arctic cold front.

  • Lionel Messi World Cup Instagram image was luck, says Northampton photographer

    An English photographer recalls snapping the World Cup image that became Instagram's most-liked post.

  • India opposition’s ‘unity march’ against hate enters capital

    Members of India’s main opposition Congress party and thousands of supporters walked into the capital on Saturday as part of a 5-month-long cross-country “unity march” seeking to challenge what they say is a “hate-filled” version of the country under the Hindu nationalist government. Joined by thousands of party workers and senior leaders, the march led by Rahul Gandhi, an opposition leader of the Congress party and scion of the influential Gandhi family, entered New Delhi after passing through eight states. Flanked by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and sister, Priyanka Gandhi, the 52-year-old leader said that the motive of his long walk across the length of the country is to revive the once-mighty Congress party and showcase the “real India” unlike the “hate-filled version” offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • Police officers were seen guarding a crematorium in Beijing amid reports of overflowing funeral homes due to a resurgence in COVID infections: Bloomberg

    Journalists were barred from the Dongjiao Funeral Parlor, a facility where workers said they were overwhelmed with bodies, Bloomberg reported.

  • Lukashenko flies to Russia on working visit

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, went on a working visit to the Russian Federation. Source: Belarus-aligned news outlet Belta; Lukashenko-controlled Telegram channel Pul Pervogo Details: According to the announced program of the visit, at the invitation of Putin, Lukashenko will visit the Gagarin Astronaut Training Research and Test Centre in Star City near Moscow, where candidates for space flight from Belarus are currently being selected.

  • Why Russia is relying on Wagner Group mercenaries in Ukraine

    'Putin's Chef' and a stalemated war, explained

  • Guardiola accuses Phillips of returning from World Cup 'overweight'

    Pep Guardiola said Friday that Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips had returned from his World Cup stint with England "overweight" and unable to train.

  • Sweden's foreign minister says NATO talks with Turkey progressing well

    Talks between Sweden and Turkey are progressing well and Stockholm hopes Ankara will ratify the Nordic country's NATO application well before an alliance summit in July, Sweden's foreign minister said on Thursday. Sweden and Finland applied in May to join NATO in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but ran into objections from Turkey which accused the Nordic countries of harbouring militants, including from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

  • LA jury convicts Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

    In a courtroom that turned chaotic after a trial that seethed with tension, a Los Angeles jury on Friday found rapper Tory Lanez guilty of three felonies in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion. The attack left her wounded with bullet fragments in her feet and Lanez' conviction could send him to prison for more than 20 years. Lanez, who was put in handcuffs and led to jail while wearing a powder pink coat with matching pants, showed no visible reaction as the verdict was read.

  • How Xi’s Covid catastrophe put the global economy at risk

    Smoke billows round the clock from the chimneys of Beijing’s crematoriums, as hearses queue outside and body bags pile up in metal containers.

  • Donald Trump Might Never Hold Office Again if the Jan. 6 House Select Committee Has Its Way

    The final report from the Jan. 6 House Select Committee is in and the news isn’t good for Donald Trump. The bipartisan panel recommended that the former president should be barred from ever holding office again. The committee is leaning in on the 14th amendment of the Constitution. They are using Section 3 to bolster […]

  • Millennials are driving the rise in couples getting prenups as they try to avoid the ‘messy disentanglements’ of their boomer parents — what you need to know before tying the knot

    About 15% of Americans have signed prenuptial agreements in 2022 —a significant increase from 3% in 2010.

  • Trump Did Float Idea Of 10,000 Troops Jan. 6 — To Protect Him On Capitol March: Committee

    He wanted thousands of National Guard troops to shield him and supporters from any imagined "threat from left-wing counterprotesters," according to testimony.

  • Facebook settles data privacy suit for $725 mln

    STORY: Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign continues to cast a legal shadow over Facebook. Parent firm Meta Platforms is set to pay $725 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit over data privacy breaches dating back to that time. The deal was disclosed in a court filing late Thursday (December 22). It concerns allegations that Facebook allowed British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica access to data on up to 87 million users. Lawyers for the plaintiffs say it’s the biggest ever settlement in a U.S. data privacy class action. It’s also the most that Meta has ever paid to settle such a suit. The firm has not admitted any wrongdoing as part of the settlement, but said it was in the best interests of shareholders. Meta says it has completely overhauled its approach to privacy over the past three years. The now-defunct Cambridge Analytica worked on Donald Trump’s successful presidential campaign in 2016. It used information from Facebook accounts for voter profiling and targeting. It obtained the data without users’ consent from a researcher given access by Facebook. In 2019 the social network agreed to pay a $5 billion fine to to resolve a Federal Trade Commission probe into its privacy practices. Thursday’s settlement resolves claims that the company violated various laws by letting app developers harvest data without users’ consent. Further investigations by state attorneys general are ongoing.