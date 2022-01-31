Bethune-Cookman among several American HBCUs targeted in campus bomb threats

Ashley Varese, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
·2 min read

Bethune-Cookman University was one of at least seven historically Black universities that reported a bomb threat Monday morning, according to Daytona Beach Police.

Law enforcement implemented a campus-wide lockdown just after 4:30 a.m. Monday following a phone threat to Volusia County Emergency dispatch, police said in a release. The call also claimed that there was an active shooter threat on campus who was expected to start firing around lunchtime.

Police Chief Jakari Young said a hate group is behind the threats.

"This group, from what we can tell, it is a neo-Nazi organization going by the name of Atomwaffen," Young said during a press conference Monday.

Related: Bomb threats received at historically Black colleges and universities across US

About Atomwaffen: Neo-Nazi who led effort to threaten journalists gets 3 years

University news: Bethune-Cookman sues its former alumni association, alleging trademark infringement

Daytona Beach Police and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office searched the campus building by building for any threats, according to the release. The search ended around 11 a.m.; no explosives were found, police said.

Classes were canceled Monday and the Daytona Beach Police maintained a heavy presence on campus throughout the day, according to the release.

Daytona Beach Police is working with various law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, as investigators look into threats made nationwide at various historically Black colleges and universities, including Albany State University in Georgia; Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge; Bowie State University in Maryland; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; and Delaware State University.

The FBI "is aware of bomb threats received by some Historically Black Colleges and Universities," the agency said in a statement provided by Jenna Sellitto, an FBI spokesperson in Atlanta. "The FBI takes all potential threats seriously, and we regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility."

Monday's bomb scares come less than a month after a series of bomb threats were made to multiple historically Black universities Jan. 4. Six different HBCU campuses received threats during that incident. On Monday, an additional seven campuses were targeted, Daytona Beach police said in the release.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the threats were "disturbing" and added President Joe Biden had been made aware of them.

Daytona Beach Police is referring any questions regarding Atomwaffen to the FBI.

The investigation is ongoing. Young said the campus will continue to have a strong police presence.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: HBCU bomb threats: FBI investigates at Bethune-Cookman University

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Longest lightning bolt record: 477 miles over 3 states

    A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash. The single flash extended 477.2 miles (768 kilometers) across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi in April 2020, the World Meteorological Organization said Monday. Also in 2020, a single lightning flash over Uruguay and northern Argentina lasted 17.1 seconds, nipping the old time record of 16.7 seconds.

  • Police respond to multiple bomb threats at HBCUs

    At least six historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) received bomb threats Monday morning, leading to campus lockdowns and police investigations.Bowie State University, Southern University, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Howard University and Delaware State University all reportedly received bomb threats Monday morning, according to multiple news outlets and university statements.Howard University, in Washington...

  • Investigators: Sheriff lied about past; no criminal charges

    State law enforcement officials found that a South Florida sheriff lied years ago while applying for a police job, but he will not face criminal charges. Tony was first appointed sheriff in January 2019. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, days after taking office, fired former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel because of his office’s mishandling of the Feb. 14, 2018, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre that left 17 dead and replaced Israel with the little-known Tony.

  • Federal judge rejects plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers

    Deal would have averted a hate crimes trial for Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were already sentenced to life in prison Travis McMichael, left, and his father Gregory McMichael, who were convicted along with William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Photograph: AP A federal judge has rejected a plea deal that would have averted a hate crimes trial for two of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was chased by three white men and fat

  • ‘We Were Scared’: 58-Year-Old Florida Man Smashes Window of Black Teens’ New Car, Then Follows Them for Miles; Now He Faces Hate Crime Charges In Unprovoked Attack

    A white man from DeLand, Florida has been released from the Volusia County Jail after being arrested on charges of physically and verbally assaulting two […]

  • 'Canadians were shocked...and disgusted': Justin Trudeau says we 'won't give in' to individuals who are violent, 'spew hatred' in Ottawa

    After confirming he and two of his children tested positive for COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the actions of the demonstrators in Ottawa.

  • Former Miss USA Jumps to Her Death From New York City Skyscraper

    Jemal Countess/GettyCheslie Kryst, who won the Miss USA sash in 2019, has died after a fall from her high-rise Manhattan apartment building. She was 30.Her family confirmed Kryst’s death in a Sunday statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” it read. “She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.” The family said that the pageant-winner had “embodied love and served others” and that “her impact will live on.”Her body was found on

  • Pedophile Madeleine McCann Suspect Reportedly Worked at Resort Where She Was Snatched

    ReutersA stunning revelation discovered by a German team of investigative journalists has put the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the very resort from which she disappeared.Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, who has emerged as the only suspect in the 15-year-old cold case, worked as a handy man at the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz in the spring of 2007, according to the German documentary New Leads in the Maddie Case which will air on Monday evening in Europe.A produ

  • 6 LMPD officers accused of working private security jobs during patrol shifts

    Six Louisville Metro Police officers were indicted Monday on theft charges for allegedly working private security jobs during patrol shifts.

  • Family wants no contact with woman facing terrorism charge

    The family of a Kansas woman charged with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion says they want nothing to do with her, a prosecutor said Monday. Allison Ekren, 42, made an initial appearance on Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. At the end of the hearing, though, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh told the judge that he had been in contact with Ekren's parents and her adult children, and all had said they wanted no contact with her.

  • Stolen 1967 Shelby GT500 found stripped outside of Tulsa

    A stolen 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was located in a rural area outside Tulsa, Okla., after having been stripped of its body panels.

  • Off-duty correction officer shoots armed Bronx robbers after he’s lured by woman with promise of date

    An off-duty correction officer shot a pair of armed robbers in the Bronx after he was lured into meeting up by a woman promising him a date, police sources said. The correction officer thought he was meeting 21-year-old Diamond Sanchez for a date about 6 p.m. Saturday — but she had other plans for him, the sources said. Police did not release the name of the correction officer, who’s in his ...

  • Two Florida Deputies Dead in Vacation Murder-Suicide

    Hillsborough County SheriffTwo Florida sheriff’s deputies who were in a romantic relationship were found dead of an apparent murder-suicide while traveling with other co-workers on vacation.The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said Detective Daniel Leyden was heard arguing with the other deputy on Saturday night just before gunshots rang out in a rental home in Augustine.Both were found with fatal wounds. Leyden’s appeared to be self-inflicted, authorities said.“Our Sheriff's Office family i

  • Daughter of former Broward mayor gets prison time for ripping off COVID-19 program

    Broward political consultant Damara Holness will be going to prison for one year and eight months after pleading guilty to stealing $300,000 from a federal program meant to help small businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Trump Friend Tom Barrack Says U.S. Case Against Him Should Be Dismissed

    (Bloomberg) -- Colony Capital founder Tom Barrack asked a U.S. judge to throw out charges that he illegally acted as an agent of a foreign government.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billi

  • La. GOP leader weighs action over gov's 'gross misconduct'

    Louisiana’s top GOP lawmaker weighed taking legislative action Monday against Gov. John Bel Edwards for “gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit” in his response to the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. House Speaker Rep. Clay Schexnayder’s comments followed an Associated Press report that showed the Democratic governor was informed within hours that troopers arresting Greene engaged in a “violent, lengthy struggle," yet he stayed silent for two years as state police told a much different story to the victim’s family and in official reports: that Greene died from a crash after a high-speed chase. “This would demonstrate gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit on behalf of the governor and others,” Schexnayder said in a statement.

  • Footage shows former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi's guards firing at assailant who survived

    Social media posts circulating in India purport to show footage of guards for former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi shooting an innocent beggar dead. The posts accuse his party of hypocrisy after it said Prime Minister Narendra Modi overreacted to protesters who blocked his vehicle in January 2022. The claim is false; the video shows security personnel firing at a man who tried to attack Gandhi in 1986. The assailant was captured alive."Rajiv Gandhi was then India's prime minister. He went to Rajgh

  • Orange Park firearms probe leads to machine-gun charges against Wisconsin YouTube celeb

    The indictment of Matthew Hoover, who posts on YouTube videos as CRS Firearms, alarmed supporters who by Monday had raised about $110,000 to help him.

  • Girl says man with homemade ‘Ski Patrol’ jacket followed her on Colorado mountain

    The man was “wearing a red jacket with ‘Ski Patrol’ written poorly on the outside, in what appeared to be Sharpie marker,” officials said.

  • Former NFL player charged in Pierce County with beating ex-girlfriend, making threats

    He allegedly attacked the woman as she drove him home from a bar.