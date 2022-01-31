Bethune-Cookman among several American HBCUs targeted in campus bomb threats

Bethune-Cookman University was one of at least seven historically Black universities that reported a bomb threat Monday morning, according to Daytona Beach Police.

Law enforcement implemented a campus-wide lockdown just after 4:30 a.m. Monday following a phone threat to Volusia County Emergency dispatch, police said in a release. The call also claimed that there was an active shooter threat on campus who was expected to start firing around lunchtime.

Police Chief Jakari Young said a hate group is behind the threats.

"This group, from what we can tell, it is a neo-Nazi organization going by the name of Atomwaffen," Young said during a press conference Monday.

Daytona Beach Police and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office searched the campus building by building for any threats, according to the release. The search ended around 11 a.m.; no explosives were found, police said.

Classes were canceled Monday and the Daytona Beach Police maintained a heavy presence on campus throughout the day, according to the release.

Daytona Beach Police is working with various law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, as investigators look into threats made nationwide at various historically Black colleges and universities, including Albany State University in Georgia; Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge; Bowie State University in Maryland; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; and Delaware State University.

The FBI "is aware of bomb threats received by some Historically Black Colleges and Universities," the agency said in a statement provided by Jenna Sellitto, an FBI spokesperson in Atlanta. "The FBI takes all potential threats seriously, and we regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility."

Monday's bomb scares come less than a month after a series of bomb threats were made to multiple historically Black universities Jan. 4. Six different HBCU campuses received threats during that incident. On Monday, an additional seven campuses were targeted, Daytona Beach police said in the release.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the threats were "disturbing" and added President Joe Biden had been made aware of them.

Daytona Beach Police is referring any questions regarding Atomwaffen to the FBI.

The investigation is ongoing. Young said the campus will continue to have a strong police presence.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: HBCU bomb threats: FBI investigates at Bethune-Cookman University