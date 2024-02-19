Bethune-Cookman hosting Black History Month talk on legacy of HBCUs on Wednesday

North Carolina A&T State University history professor Jelani Favors, right, listens during a symposium on slavery in Savannah, Georgia, last October. He will deliver the keynote address, "The Greatest Art is the Greatest Propaganda: The Value of the Black Aesthetic and the Legacy of HBCUs," at a Black History Month event at Bethune-Cookman University on Wednesday.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities − HBCUs − started in the post-Emancipation Proclamation era, but they remain as important options for students.

That will be part of the focus of "The Greatest Art is the Greatest Propaganda: The Value of the Black Aesthetic and the Legacy of HBCUs," a lecture open to the public on Wednesday as part of Black History Month at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach.

The keynote, featuring North Carolina A&T history professor Jelani Favors, is free and open to the public starting at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Mary McLeod Bethune Performing Arts Center, 698 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.

Favors, the author of the 2020 Stone Book Award-winning "Shelter in a Time of Storm: How Black Colleges Fostered Generations of Leadership and Activism," is also among a team of scholars editing an encyclopedia on HBCUs.

“As we commemorate the 120th anniversary of our beloved HBCU, Dr. Favors’ timely commentary on the value and legacy of these historic institutions is sure to leave a mark on B-CU students, faculty and staff, and the broader community," said Crystal deGregory, director of the Center for the Study of Women and Girls at B-CU and lead organizer of the Black History Month Assembly.

