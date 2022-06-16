Bethune-Cookman University announces new Interim President

Bethune-Cookman University has named a new Interim President following the retirement of outgoing Interim President Hiram C. Powell.

The university announced Powell’s retirement last week.

READ: Biopic on the life of B-CU founder Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune in development

The B-CU Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to make Dr. Lawrence M. Drake II the next Interim President, effective immediately.

Drake currently serves as the Dean of B-CU’s College of Business & Entrepreneurship. He’ll continue in that role while serving as Interim President.

READ: BCU group demands more transparency from board of trustees chair

“Dr. Larry Drake has the academic experience, leadership skills, financial expertise, and inspired vision to move us forward,” Board Chair Belvin Perry, Jr. said. “We’ve all been impressed by the changes Dr. Drake is making at CBE and the strategic, inclusive approach he is taking to ‘Reimagining B-CU.’”

In a statement, Dr. Drake expressed gratitude for the board’s decision.

READ: How Mary McLeod Bethune created Bethune-Cookman University with $1.50 in her pocket

“The truth is, we don’t have a minute to waste, so I pledge to give everything I have to advance our vital mission,” Drake said. “My priorities are the four pillars of every successful university - financial health, faculty excellence, student outcomes and community partnership.”

The search for the University’s eighth president is ongoing.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.