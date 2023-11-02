Bethune-Cookman University student arrested for stealing gun and storing it in his dorm

A Bethune-Cookman University student working as a parking valet at Advent Health Hospital was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a gun from a car and storing it at his dorm on campus, police said.

Jalen Vershaun Baker, 21, of Sparta, Georgia, remained in the Volusia County Branch Jail Thursday on $7,500 bail. His charges are listed as grand theft valued at more than $750 but less than $5,000, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and possession of a firearm on school property.

Daytona Beach police said they found the Smith & Wesson .45 caliber handgun stored in a bin in Baker's dorm at 640 Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., the address of Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach.

According to an arrest report, police were called to Advent Health Hospital at 301 Memorial Medical Parkway on Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. where a woman reported that her handgun was missing from her car.

Police said the woman arrived at the hospital, and Baker, the valet on duty, parked her car.

Through surveillance video, police saw that Baker, who was scheduled to leave work at 8 p.m., brought the woman's vehicle to the valet loop and clocked out at 6:30 p.m., according to his arrest report.

In a follow-up investigation, police spoke with a valet service manager, who said Baker was a Bethune-Cookman student, the arrest report states.

Baker denied taking the firearm but police alerted Bethune-Cookman University that a gun may be stored on campus and requested that a search of Baker's dorm be made. Security assisted Daytona Beach police in searching Baker's dorm, and the gun was found, the report states.

Police then returned to the hospital and Baker then admitted to taking the firearm from the car and taking it to his dorm, police wrote in the arrest report.

