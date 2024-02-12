Bethune-Cookman University wins lawsuit against ex-alumni association, which will disband

Bethune-Cookman University features this monument sign outside of White Hall on the historic Daytona Beach campus.

Bethune-Cookman University released a statement Monday saying it has resolved a lawsuit against its former alumni association resulting in that group's disbandment.

Michael Shorter, vice president of the Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association, confirmed that the lawsuit had been settled, and the case file in the Florida Middle District in Orlando was closed on Friday, records show.

B-CU filed suit more than two years ago, following a split between the historically Black university and the alumni association that had helped raise funds for nearly 100 years. In 2021, the university's trustees decided to start its own direct-support organization, the model most institutions of higher education use, and sever ties with the what was then known as the Bethune-Cookman National Alumni Association.

The alumni association had operated separately from the school and its leadership and publicly criticized B-CU trustees over a host of leadership, legal, financial and accreditation issues. After B-CU made it clear it would no longer allow the association to use the Bethune-Cookman name, logos and trademarks, the alumni group was forced to change its name.

The university filed suit in federal court taking issue with the alumni group's use of school founder Mary McLeod Bethune's name, as well as other blurring of school symbols.

"Under the agreement, the MMBNAA and its related entities will soon be permanently dissolved and cease all operations after a brief period to allow it to wind down its affairs and operations," according to the university's statement. "The MMBNAA has committed to providing B-CU all funds it has raised for student scholarships, to be distributed directly by B-CU for student scholarships."

B-CU's message stressed that "there is now one, and only one," alumni association for Bethune-Cookman

That's named the Bethune-Cookman University Alumni Association, and alumni who want to contribute can do so at www.bcualumni.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: B-CU lawsuit forces Mary McLeod Bethune alumni association to disband