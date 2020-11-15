Betmakers Technology Group (ASX:BET) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Betmakers Technology Group (ASX:BET) stock is up 285% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Betmakers Technology Group shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Betmakers Technology Group Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Betmakers Technology Group last reported its balance sheet in June 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$32m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$724k over the trailing twelve months. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from June 2020. Notably, however, analysts think that Betmakers Technology Group will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Betmakers Technology Group Growing?

Betmakers Technology Group managed to reduce its cash burn by 77% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. And revenue is up 39% in that same period; also a good sign. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Betmakers Technology Group Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Betmakers Technology Group seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Betmakers Technology Group has a market capitalisation of AU$300m and burnt through AU$724k last year, which is 0.2% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Betmakers Technology Group's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Betmakers Technology Group is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. But it's fair to say that its revenue growth was also very reassuring. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for Betmakers Technology Group that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

