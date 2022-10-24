Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Betmakers Technology Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides software, data, and analytics products for the B2B wagering market in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The AU$313m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$89m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Betmakers Technology Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Betmakers Technology Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 Australian Hospitality analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$825k in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 119% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Betmakers Technology Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Betmakers Technology Group has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

