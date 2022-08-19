Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) insider upped their holding by 2.2% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Betmakers Technology Group Ltd's (ASX:BET ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Betmakers Technology Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder Todd Buckingham made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$199k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.62 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.41. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Todd Buckingham.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Betmakers Technology Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Betmakers Technology Group insiders own 9.8% of the company, worth about AU$36m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Betmakers Technology Group Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Betmakers Technology Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Betmakers Technology Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Betmakers Technology Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

