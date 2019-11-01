Beto O’Rourke Drops Out of 2020 Race, Will Not Run for Senate

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) on Friday announced that he will end his 2020 presidential campaign.

“Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively,” he wrote in a statement. “In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.”

In a message to his supporters posted on Medium, O’Rourke admitted that his campaign does not have “the means to move forward successfully.”

“My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” he wrote. “Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country.”

This is a developing story...

