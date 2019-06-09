Beto O'Rourke says he's unfazed by sinking poll numbers in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS — Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said Saturday evening that his tepid support in polls of the Iowa electorate will not alter his strategy in the state.

“There is a lot of time before the Iowa caucuses. We've never been guided by a poll before, “ O’Rourke told Yahoo News at the opening of his Cedar Rapids field office. “If you were to look at the Texas Senate race, the first couple of months after we were in, no poll was going to say that we were going to win. When I first ran for Congress in 2012, against an incumbent and against some very long odds no poll at any point said that we were going to win. And yet yet we did. And if I am lucky enough to to be the nominee and then to become the president of the United States, no poll will guide the decisions that I make.”

According to a new Des Moines Register/CNN poll, the El Paso native is currently polling at just 2 percent, well behind former Vice President Joe Biden (24 percent), Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (16 percent), Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (15 percent), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (14 percent) and California Senator Kamala Harris (7 percent). In fact, O’Rourke’s support has fallen in Iowa since March, when a CNN/Des Moines Register poll found the former Congressman with 5 percent support in the state.

Many Democrats in Texas would like to see O’Rourke run for the U.S. Senate in his home state against Republican Senator John Cornyn in 2020. A Quinnipiac poll released last week found that 60 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters would rather see O’Rourke take on Cornyn rather than continue his presidential bid.

O’Rourke, however, maintains that he’s going to continue the ground game he’s been running for the past few months.

“I’m going to continue to meet with people to show up to listen, to learn to include as many people as I can, not just into our campaign, but into our democracy at this defining moment of truth for the country,” O’Rourke said.

