Beto O'Rourke thinks Texas is 'Biden's to lose'

WASHINGTON — Although his presidential bid failed to gain traction, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke came within a hair of becoming a senator from Texas in 2018 and performed better than any Democrat in a statewide race in nearly 30 years.

Forgoing a more traditional post-run path of cable punditry, O’Rourke has remained quieter than some of his counterparts since he ended his campaign. In an effort to boost former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas, he’s helping spearhead get-out-the-vote volunteer efforts through his PAC, Powered by People, and says he’s also mulling a teaching career.

And while Democrats have said in previous cycles that reliably red Texas might turn blue, O’Rourke believes that the current confluence of social upheaval, racial reckoning and climbing coronavirus cases will push voters the party has long coveted — particularly suburban moderates — in Biden’s direction.

“I think Texas is Biden’s to lose,” said O’Rourke, sitting on the stoop of his El Paso home, to Yahoo News during a wide-ranging telephone interview on Wednesday.

“Now, we’re in a presidential cycle, which tends to boost Democratic turnout. We already got so close in 2018. You have just a historic mismanagement of the pandemic and the economic contraction and the record number of jobless claims on top of all of the racism, the hatred and the vitriol from the president, and then in Texas we have some of the most uncontrolled spread of COVID-19,” he said.

“Given the trends that we are already seeing in terms of Democrats outperforming expectations, this is already moving in the right direction.”

O’Rourke pointed to Hillary Clinton’s relatively strong Texas showing in 2016, as well as his own two-and-a-half-point loss against Sen. Ted Cruz — the closest Texas Senate race in 40 years — as proof that the state is in play like never before.

Powered by People boasts a 20,000-person volunteer network, many of whom have been supporting O’Rourke since the midterm elections. He says they’ve made over 355,000 calls to new Texas residents who are Democrats but not registered to vote in the state. Democrats hope these new Texans, many of whom came from blue bastions like California, will help them finally flip the state.

In recent weeks Texas has also become a hot spot for coronavirus outbreaks, as cases in Houston continue to hit all-time daily highs; the city is on track to become the most ravaged in the U.S., rivaling similarly dire situations in Brazil. The spike in cases led Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to announce on Wednesday that he was pausing the state’s reopening plan.

O’Rourke says the voters he speaks to are cognizant of what he believes to be failures by GOP leadership at the state and federal levels to contain the virus.

“You have just a historic mismanagement of the pandemic. Whether it’s from the White House or the governor’s mansion here in Texas or the lieutenant governor, who on Fox News, in an effort to try to get the state to reopen, said there are ‘more important things than living.’ You have a Republican government that has completely abdicated any leadership whatsoever,” said O’Rourke.

Yet he says conversations about race drive a majority of his calls. Minority members outnumber whites in Texas, and the last month has seen the emergence of a nationwide conversation around police brutality and police killings of Black Americans.

“We’re making these calls at a scale of hundreds of thousands. It gave us a pretty clear window into what Texans are thinking about right now,” O’Rourke said.