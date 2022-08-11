Beto O'Rourke calls out heckler over Uvalde shooting

At a town hall meeting in Mineral Wells, Texas, Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate for Texas governor, lashed out at an audience member who was reportedly laughing at O'Rourke's comments about the Uvalde school shooting. "It may be funny to you, motherf***er, but it's not funny to me," said O'Rourke, receiving applause from the audience.

Recommended Stories

  • Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and start a revolution

    On Wednesday, a prosecutor told jurors that Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are anti-government extremists who were hoping to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

  • GOP Vows Revenge for Trump Probes If They Win Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans vow they will waste no time tearing into the FBI search of Donald Trump’s home and other investigations of the former president if the GOP wins control of Congress in November, signaling a protracted fight with the Biden administration.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Co

  • UK meets energy firms but no help yet for hard-hit consumers

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior ministers held inconclusive talks Thursday with energy companies amid mounting pressure to help residents cope with soaring gas and electricity prices. Johnson, who is in his final weeks as prime minister, joined Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng at the meeting with firms including Scottish Power, EDF and Centrica. Johnson said the government would “keep urging the electricity sector to continue working on ways we can ease the cost of living pressures and to invest further and faster in British energy security.”

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Planes Lost; McDonald’s Returns to Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces lost nine combat aircraft in Crimea this week, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suggested the reconstruction of Ukraine will be bigger than the post-World War II Marshall Plan. Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than F

  • Tax Worry: Will Inflation Reduction Act Impact Who Is More Likely To Be Audited?

    If the Inflation Reduction Act passes through the House and gets sent to President Biden to sign on Friday, many questions about the Act's vaguely termed IRS Tax Enforcement provision will still...

  • What is the ‘Dark Brandon’ meme that has taken the White House by storm?

    The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” started off as a dig at President Biden that spread quickly online and became a political slogan adopted by the president’s critics on the right, including former President Trump. The phrase became popular among Trump’s base after a TV commentator mistakenly interpreted the crowd’s background chanting of “f— Joe Biden”…

  • Google opposes Facebook-backed proposal for self-regulatory body in India -sources

    Google has grave reservations about developing a self-regulatory body for the social media sector in India to hear user complaints, though the proposal has support from Facebook and Twitter, sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters. India in June proposed appointing a government panel to hear complaints from users about content moderation decisions, but has also said it is open to the idea of a self-regulatory body if the industry is willing. The lack of consensus among the tech giants, however, increases the likelihood of a government panel being formed - a prospect that Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Twitter are keen to avoid as they fear government and regulatory overreach in India, the sources said.

  • Young Gaza artist was among those killed in Israeli strikes

    When Israeli bombs began falling last week, 22-year-old Duniana al-Amour ran into her room and tried to escape into her art and drawing, just as she had during Gaza's past wars. An Israeli shell struck outside her home on Friday, making her one of the first of at least 47 Palestinians — including 16 children — who were killed during three days of heavy fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group.

  • Biden signs bill to boost U.S. chips, compete with China

    STORY: Biden said the bill, a rare foray into U.S. industrial policy, recalled for him a conversation he'd once had with Chinese leader Xi Jinping."He asked me to define America for him, when I was in China, when he and I were alone on the Tibetan plateau, I said, 'I can do it in one word.' And I mean it: 'possibilities'," Biden said."In America, everything is possible."The legislation authorizes $200 billion over 10 years to boost U.S. scientific research to better compete with China. Congress would still need to pass separate appropriations legislation to fund those investments.China had lobbied against the semiconductor bill. The Chinese Embassy in Washington said China "firmly opposed" it, calling it reminiscent of a "Cold War mentality."The bill was also a bipartisan victory, winning two dozen Republican votes in the House and the support of 14 Republican Senators.Some Republicans joined Biden on the White House lawn to attend the signing, whom Biden acknowledged in his remarks.

  • Student brings two guns to school, one goes off, police say

    A McDonough High School student is facing charges accused of bring two guns to school, one of which, police say, accidentally went off.

  • Wedding expert's strict dos and don'ts list divides social media users

    From not having too many bridesmaids to not tying the knot too late in the day, these are the top 10 wedding dont's.

  • 'Modern day slavery': Lawmakers, advocates react to Arizona prison labor investigation

    Prison reform advocates ask whether Arizona's "proclivity for long sentences for relatively minor offenses may be motivated in part by sheer greed."

  • Man dies in collision while fleeing Border Patrol, local authorities in Benson

    A man died in a traffic collision July 28 in Benson while fleeing Border Patrol and local authorities, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

  • Two main theories on how Russian air base in Novofedorivka was partially destroyed

    Ukrainian or U.S.-made missiles for the first time hit a military facility in the occupied Crimea, showing Russian air defenses to be ineffective and inflicting a blow on the ego of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

  • Jurors split on death penalty, life in prison for man convicted of killing deputy

    Opening statements are underway for the man convicted in a Lake County deputy’s shooting death.

  • Satellite imagery shows Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than thought

    Antarctica's coastal glaciers are shedding icebergs more rapidly than nature can replenish the crumbling ice, doubling previous estimates of losses from the world's largest ice sheet over the past 25 years, a satellite analysis showed on Wednesday. The first-of-its-kind study, led by researchers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles and published in the journal Nature, raises new concern about how fast climate change is weakening Antarctica's floating ice shelves and accelerating the rise of global sea levels. The study's key finding was that the net loss of Antarctic ice from coastal glacier chunks "calving" off into the ocean is nearly as great as the net amount of ice that scientists already knew was being lost due to thinning caused by the melting of ice shelves from below by warming seas.

  • Small plane catches fire after crash-landing on California freeway

    The two people aboard were unhurt, authorities said, and no injuries were reported on the ground.

  • Halle Bailey says her grandparents helped her overcome 'The Little Mermaid' casting backlash

    Halle Bailey is opening up about her barrier-breaking role as Ariel in Disney's forthcoming live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid." News of a Black actress playing the lead role was initially met with some backlash, but Bailey pushed through. Bailey also pondered what it would have felt for her younger self if the cartoon Ariel in Disney's 1989 animated classic had been depicted as someone who looked like her.

  • 'Chaos and Confusion' in States Where Abortion Is On Again, Off Again

    After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the law on abortion in Utah changed three times in five days. On Friday, the day of the court’s decision, a so-called trigger law banning the procedure took effect. The following Monday, a judge blocked the ban and abortions resumed. The next day, state legislators revived an old law limiting abortions to 18 weeks of pregnancy. “It changed day by day and hour by hour,” said Dr. David Turok, an OB-GYN and the director of surgical services at

  • In Gaza, denial and doubt over misfiring rocket claims

    As the cleanup in Gaza continues from last weekend's brief conflict with Israel, another battle has continued over which side caused the casualties, after Israel said misfiring rockets from the Palestinian side killed 15 people in the enclave. According to Israeli military authorities, a fifth of the more than 1,000 rockets fired towards Israel failed, many plunging to earth in Gaza where they caused a third of the 44 deaths recorded there during the 56-hour battle, when Israeli jets pounded the narrow coastal strip. The Israeli military supplied videos and radar images which it said showed an Islamic Jihad rocket veering off course soon after being launched on Saturday, heading to the ground where they said it killed five people including four children.