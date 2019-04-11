Beto O’Rourke’s Vote To Lift The Oil Export Ban Looms Over His Climate Record

In 2015, current Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke twice bucked his own party to vote with Republicans to end the 40-year restriction on selling U.S. oil overseas.

In October that year, O’Rourke voted on a bill to outright lift the ban. But the legislation stalled in the Senate. In December, he voted to approve an amendment to a budget bill that ultimately passed in the Senate.

The export proposal, which the League of Conservation Voters called “anti-environment,” helped flood global markets with U.S. oil just as fossil fuel emissions rapidly warmed the planet and threatened catastrophe within a generation. It’s also a mark against O’Rourke, whose record on climate change is facing new scrutiny as his presidential campaign heats up.

At the time, O’Rourke called the export ban “outdated policy” and said lifting it “means that America can compete with other oil-producing nations” and make allies “less dependent on energy from other volatile areas in the world.”

Now, as the United States is poised to surpass Saudi Arabia as the world’s No. 1 oil and gas exporter, his campaign has echoed that defense.

Placing a Beto on oil. (Drew Angerer via Getty Images) More

In a lengthy statement to HuffPost, Chris Evans, a spokesman for O’Rourke’s presidential campaign, said the former congressman believed the vote would ensure “the resources we consume ― even as we work quickly to transition to renewable energy ― are governed by the strictest environmental laws, safeguards, and standards implemented by our country but not by others.”

It’s a familiar rationale. Trump administration officials often deploy the same argument to defend increased drilling and mining and efforts to sell more fossil fuels overseas. In 2015, former Obama climate adviser Jason Bordoff and Rhodium Group partner Trevor Houser authored a report for Columbia University that concluded that export restrictions were not “an appropriate or cost-effective way to reduce CO2 emissions.”

The position is also widely touted by oil and gas lobbyists, whose ranks ballooned to 300 by the end of the third quarter of 2015 as the industry spent $38 million ahead of a vote to lift the export ban, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

But it wasn’t where most Democrats stood at the time. In a committee report during the legislative debate, Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), then the ranking member on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, called the effort to lift the ban an “extreme approach” that “not only repeals current crude export restrictions, but also ensures that no export restrictions – for any reason – could be implemented or enforced in the future.” He warned that “the vaguely drafted provisions of the bill could have potentially vast consequences for consumers, the environment and climate change, and national security.”

A Bloomberg chart shows U.S. oil exports skyrocketing since the ban was lifted. (Bloomberg) More