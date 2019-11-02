Beto O'Rourke dropped out of the 2020 race. Here's who stands to gain from his surprising exit.

Mike Blake/Reuters





Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke dropped out of the 2020 race.

About 20% of Democrats would have been satisfied with him as the nominee, even if he wasn't their first choice.

With O'Rourke out of the race, three quarters of people who like him also like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and two thirds like Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker perform disproportionately well among his supporters.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke's exit from the 2020 campaign comes at a transitional time in the race, when a number of candidates who have been promising but unable to capitalize are about to get caught between the hammer and anvil of fundraising and bills.

This is a really interesting time for the race, because with a few exceptions — Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand chief among them — most of the exits is the 2020 Democratic presidential primary have come from candidates who had low name recognition or support.

But with O'Rourke's exit, you're looking at a candidate who was seen as a viable nominee by a fifth of the Democratic electorate, even if he wasn't their first choice for the job. This means that one in five Democrats will be down a contender, and it is an opportunity for rivals still in the game to capitalize and make a play.

Insider has been conducting a recurring series of polls since last December, asking people who identify as Democratic primary voters who among the Democratic candidates for the president they're aware of, who they'd be satisfied with as nominee, and who they wouldn't be.

This allows us to figure out who's assembling a viable coalition and who's competing with one another over that coalition. Other pollsters who pursue topline data — asking which one candidate the respondent supports — miss out on that, and it's times like these when a candidate drops out that we get a great look at who's in contention to reap the support of the Beto O'Rourke fans.

Why Beto O'Rourke dropped out

This part is fairly simple.

This is the percentage of people aware of Beto O'Rourke who would have been satisfied in the event that O'Rourke was the nominee:

democratic primary voters satisfaction beto o rourke over time chart More

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Not to veer into statistical jargon here, but that this chart going down is widely interpreted by political scientists as "not great."

Given that over the course of five months O'Rourke was unable to get the chart to go back up again, he does not get to be the president. Like I said, fairly simple.

How many people actually supported Beto O'Rourke?

This is a really great question, and there are two different answers. The most common refrain you'll hear is that not a lot of people supported O'Rourke and that he was in serious jeopardy of missing out on the second debate.

According to the latest data from Morning Consult, just 2% of respondents to its poll of 15,431 people conducted between Oct. 21-27, 2019 listed O'Rourke as their top choice, a figure that fell to 1% when concentrating only on respondents who live in the four early primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada.