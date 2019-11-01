Beto O'Rourke ends his bid for the presidency

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who was seen as a rising Democratic star following his viral Texas Senate bid in 2018, ended his presidential bid Friday.

O’Rourke said statement posted on Medium that his "service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee," adding that it is in the best interest of the Democratic Party and his campaign to unify around the nominee.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully," he said.

O’Rourke’s announcement comes as he’s struggled to gain movement in the crowded field. He was averaging 2% in national polling, according to a rolling average Real Clear Politics. He also only had met the requirements for two out of four polls needed to make the November debate stage.

President Donald Trump was quick to weigh in on the Texas Democrat’s decision, referencing a Vanity Fair profile that was published a day before O’Rourke announced his candidacy.

“Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was ‘born for this.’ I don’t think so!” the president wrote in a tweet.

Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was “born for this.” I don’t think so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

When O'Rourke first announced his presidential candidacy in late March, he dominated headlines and hit his polling peak. He raised $6.1 million in the first 24 hours of his campaign. By the end of the first quarter, he had raised $9.4 million.

In his Vanity Fair interview, O'Rourke weighed in on running for president saying, "I want to be in it." He went on on to say: "Man, I’m just born to be in it, and want to do everything I humanly can for this country at this moment."

He was criticized for the comment, with some pointing to the fact that he had just lost a Senate race but believed he could win a presidential race. In addition, a number of memes surfaced based on the magazine's cover image of him, which was shot by prominent photographer Annie Leibovitz.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Beto O'Rourke ends his bid for Democratic nomination for Election 2020