Beto O'Rourke Escorted Out Of Uvalde Press Conference After Confronting Gov. Greg Abbott

ULVADE, Texas ― In a stunning moment on Wednesday, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) confronted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) over gun control policy at a press conference where officials were giving updates on the mass shooting at an Ulvade elementary school.

“You’re doing nothing. You’re all doing nothing,” O’Rourke told the officials assembled on the stage.

One of them repeatedly shouted back, “Sir, you are out of line!”

An 18-year-old ran into Robb Elementary School in the small west Texas town on Tuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers. Seventeen more were injured, Abbott said earlier at the press conference. The man, who was killed by responding officers, had shot his grandmother in the face before driving over to the school.

As Abbott finished his remarks and introduced Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), O’Rourke approached the stage to interrupt. His initial remarks were drowned out by crosstalk from different attendees ― some cheering him and many others jeering.

O’Rourke made a clear comment directed at Abbott while law enforcement moved to escort him out.

“This is on you,” O’Rourke said. “Until you choose to do something different, this will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”

A man standing near O’Rourke interjected: “This is propaganda, bro. Get out of here. You’re trash, man.”

As O’Rourke exited, some of his supporters chanted, “Let him speak!” One person asked, “How about the First Amendment?”

After O’Rourke left, the Republican elected officials at the dais criticized him with varying degrees of subtlety.

“There will be plenty of time to discuss and analyze what happened yesterday,” Patrick said.

Story continues

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) concurred. “Now is not the time to politicize pain and suffering,” he said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...