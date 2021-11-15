Beto O'Rourke launches 2022 bid for Texas governor

In this article:
Beto O'Rourke, the Democrat from El Paso who came close to unseating Senator Ted Cruz in 2018 before a failed bid for president, announced Monday he is challenging incumbent Governor Greg Abbott in 2022. CBSN's Anne-Marie Green has details.

