Beto O'Rourke postpones events after being hospitalized

Beto O'Rourke, Texas' Democratic candidate for governor, will "postpone events" after being hospitalized with a bacterial infection, he wrote Sunday on Twitter.

"While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors' recommendations," O'Rourke said. He has been discharged from the hospital, campaign communications director Chris Evans said Sunday.

The former member of Congress was hospitalized at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling sick on Friday, he wrote. He was diagnosed with a bacterial infection and received care including IV antibiotics, according to the tweet.

He said he would "be back on the road with you as soon as I am able."

O'Rourke, who served three terms in Congress, rose to prominence nationally with his unsuccessful run for Senate in 2018. He also ran for president in 2020.

He has frequently clashed with his Republican gubernatorial rival, current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, including a face-to-face confrontation at a press conference following the May school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Polling from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler, conducted among 972 registered voters in the first week of August, showed Abbott up 7 points in the race. The margin of error in the poll was +/- 2.6 points.