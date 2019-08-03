‘The numbers are going up’: El Paso massacre stuns Dem presidential forum

LAS VEGAS — Reports of multiple deaths and injuries at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, were still unfolding as 19 presidential candidates began taking turns speaking at a labor forum here, the severity of the shooting increasingly clouding over the proceedings.

Sen. Cory Booker was answering reporters’ questions about mass incarceration, his performance in the last presidential debate and former Vice President Joe Biden, among other things, when — as he was leaving the microphone — a reporter shouted, “Senator Booker, there’s an active shooter situation going on in El Paso …”

Booker, of New Jersey, returned to face a bank of TV cameras and lamented what he called a moment in American history in which “we seem to be almost accepting this idea” that shootings are a regular occurrence.

“I have had enough of this,” he said. “This is a uniquely American problem, a uniquely American problem that we have such mass slaughter in our communities like this.”

Candidates who followed Booker were uniformly appalled, even as the crowd of reporters greeting them had thinned (many scurried as news broke to book flights from Las Vegas to West Texas). But the politicians’ reaction was so similar to the outpouring that has met previous mass shootings that immediate political movement appeared no more likely than before.

The 2017 mass shooting that killed 58 people at a concert in Las Vegas had unfolded not far from where the labor forum was underway. It was less than a week ago that a gunman killed three people at a food festival in California, as Sen. Kamala Harris reminded the crowd.

Greeting the audience in Las Vegas, Harris said she had a presentation prepared but that the situation was only worsening in El Paso.

“The numbers are going up," she said of the fatalities, eliciting a wave of groans.

By then, the presidential candidate closest to the shooting, Beto O’Rourke, had already left Las Vegas, canceling events in Nevada and California on Saturday and Monday to return home. Earlier, the El Pasoan and former congressman had appeared shaken as the first reports of the shooting arrived.

“Keep that shit on the battlefield,” O’Rourke said of military-style weapons, drawing a burst of cheers and applause. “Do not bring it into our communities. I don’t want to see it in our malls or in our schools or in our churches or in our synagogues.”

He said, "Any illusion that progress is inevitable or that the change that we need is going to come of its own accord, shatter in moments like these and that it's upon every single one of us. There is no luxury in this democracy of sitting this one out.”

O’Rourke appeared before reporters to answer post-event questions after a brief delay — allowing another candidate, Tom Steyer, to take his spot in the lineup.

When O'Rourke eventually came out to address reporters, he said he had spoken with El Paso’s mayor, the El Paso County sheriff and with the congresswoman who succeeded him, Veronica Escobar.

“They are all doing everything that they can, and we’re still learning information about the situation,” O’Rourke said. “And so, I just ask for everyone’s strength for El Paso right now, everyone’s resolve to make sure that this does not continue to happen in this country.”

Choking back tears, he said, “I am incredibly saddened, and it is very hard to think about this … But I’ll tell you, El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community’s going to come together. I’m going back there right now to be with my family, to be with my hometown.”