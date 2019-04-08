Beto O'Rourke says Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is 'racist'

Democratic White House hopeful Beto O’Rourke has branded Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, a “racist” and an obstacle to peace in the Middle East.

The former Texas congressman launched a scathing attack while discussing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Israeli leader's vow to annex Jewish settlements in West Bank if voters return him to power, CNN reported.

Speaking at the University of Iowa, Mr O'Rourke condemned Mr Netanyahu for not representing the US' best interests.

“The US-Israel relationship is one of the most important relationships that we have on the planet,” he said.

"And that relationship, if it is to be successful, must transcend partisanship in the United States, and it must be able to transcend a prime minister who is racist.”

“He warns about Arabs coming to the polls, who wants to defy any prospect for peace as he threatens to annex the West Bank, and who has sided with a far-right, racist party in order to maintain his hold on power.”

President Donald Trump-hosted Mr Netanyahu at the White House in March and signed a proclamation formally recognising the contested Golan Heights.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump during a visit to the White House in March.(Reuters)

“We must be able to transcend his current leadership to make sure that that alliance is strong, that we continue to push for and settle for nothing less than a two-state solution, because that is the best opportunity for peace for the people of Israel and the people of Palestine,” he said.

"It is the best opportunity for the full human rights of everyone who is living in that region."

Mr O’Rourke remarks come as Israel prepares to hold elections in which Mr Netanyahu, who has been dogged by allegations of corruption, hopes to win a fifth term in office.

If he wins, he plans to form a coalition with the support of ultranationalist factions, including Jewish Power, whose members have called for the expulsion of Arabs.