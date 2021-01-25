Beto O'Rourke says Ted Cruz is guilty of sedition due to role in the US Capitol riot

Ted Cruz is said to have few friends on Capitol Hill (Getty Images)
Ted Cruz is said to have few friends on Capitol Hill (Getty Images)

Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke accused Sen. Ted Cruz - who he challenged in a Senate race in 2018 - of being "guilty of sedition."

Mr O'Rourke made the statement on Twitter while imploring citizens not to "let him off the hook" for his involvement in the US Capitol riots.

"Don’t let him off the hook. Don’t let him make this about “Hollywood” — this is about Ted Cruz aiding and abetting an insurrection that killed 5 people including a cop and very nearly ended in the murders of members of Congress and the Vice President," Mr O'Rourke said.

Mr Cruz has been in a days-long Twitter spat with actor Seth Rogen. Mr O'Rourke thinks Mr Cruz has been engaging in that spat because it distracts the public from his connection to the insurrection.

"Why does he keep this fight going with Seth Rogen even though he's getting destroyed at every turn? Because he's guilty of sedition. He's hoping distraction & time diminish the urgency of accountability. Don't let him change the channel or the subject, it is sedition every time," Mr O'Rourke said.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Ends Partial Ban on Transgender Soldiers in U.S. Military

    President Biden signed an executive order on Monday to lift restrictions on transgender Americans who wish to serve in the U.S. military. Biden’s order allows all transgender soldiers to serve openly and to receive gender reassignment surgery under the military’s health plans. “President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity,” the White House said in a statement. Former president Trump announced the partial ban on transgender soldiers via Twitter in 2017, taking then-secretary of defense James Mattis by surprise. The Obama administration took steps in 2016 to allow transgender soldiers to serve openly for the first time. Trump’s ban allowed transgender soldiers to serve as long as they did not require “special accommodations,” such as hormone therapy or gender-reassignment surgery. A 2016 study by the Rand Corporation concluded that medical costs to the U.S. military for transgender-related issues stood between $2.4 million and $8.4 million annually. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told a Senate panel on Friday that he supports ending restrictions on transgender soldiers, in response to a question from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.). “I truly believe…that if you’re fit and you’re qualified to serve and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve,” Austin said. “And, you can expect that I will support that throughout.” Trump’s ban on transgender soldiers drew a series of lawsuits, including one that reached the Supreme Court in 2019. At the time, the Court allowed the ban to remain in place while declining to consider the legality of the order. According to the Pentagon, there are roughly 9,000 service members who identify as transgender but less than 1,000 have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

  • Biden replaces White House doctor with longtime physician

    President Joe Biden has brought back Dr. Kevin O'Connor as his physician, replacing President Donald Trump's doctor with the one who oversaw his care when he was vice president. The White House confirmed that Dr. Sean Conley, the Navy commander who served as the head of the White House Medical Unit under Trump and oversaw his treatment when he was hospitalized with COVID-19, will assume a teaching role at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. O'Connor, a retired Army colonel, was Biden's doctor during his entire tenure as vice president, having remained in the role at Biden's request.

  • AdPost Fun

    His Dog Stared At The Wall, Look what he found...

    George Miller watched as his dog Crosby stared at one of the walls of their home, day in and day out. Finally, he decided to install a camera...

  • Baby panda won't let go of zookeeper

    The video of six-month-old Fu Bao also has also received more than 7,000 comments since the Everland zoo posted the clip last month. Fu Bao, the first Chinese giant panda born in South Korea, made her official public debut on January 4, according to the zoo. The baby panda's parents, seven-year-old female Ai Bao and eight-year-old male Le Bao, arrived in 2016 from China's Sichuan province, the home of giant pandas, as part of China's "panda diplomacy".

  • California lifts virus stay-at-home orders, curfew statewide

    California lifted regional stay-at-home orders across the state Monday in response to improving coronavirus conditions, returning the state to a system of county-by-county restrictions, state health officials announced. The order had been in place in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, covering the majority of the state's counties.

  • Seth Rogen says Ted Cruz ‘deserves ridicule’ after branding senator a ‘fascist’

    Hollywood star and Republican senator have been hurling insults at one another over the past week

  • AdDr. Kellyann

    Top Doctor: "This Fruit Is A Weight Gain Stopper"

    America's Top Dietician, Dr. Kellyann, explains the connection between this one fruit and your battle against weight gain

  • Republican split widens as Donald Trump intervenes in party elections in Arizona

    The acrimonious split within Republican ranks widened over the weekend as Donald Trump made his foray back into politics, backing the re-election of a hard-line supporter as chair of the party in Arizona. His wholehearted support for Kelli Ward was seen by allies as the former president firing a warning shot across the bows of any Republican senators considering backing his impeachment. Underlining Mr Trump’s grip on the Republican grassroots, the Arizona party also voted to censure John McCain’s widow, Cindy, former senator Jeff Flake and governor Doug Ducey, who refused to back the former president’s claims of election fraud. Mr Trump’s intervention came amid reports that he is considering setting up a “Patriot Party” which would spearhead primary challenges to his opponents in the 2022 mid-term elections. The former president has already amassed a massive war chest with his Save America political action committee declaring last month that it had raked in $207.5 million in donations.

  • Jim Carrey mocks Melania Trump in political artwork and is slammed as a bully and a sexist

    The Hollywood star's painting has lead to mixed reactions online, with some supporting it and others calling it bullying and sexist.

  • China is spreading conspiracy theories that the coronavirus was created in an American lab and that a US-created vaccine is killing the elderly

    The disinformation push comes as a team of WHO scientists begin a study into the origins of the virus in Wuhan.

  • AdDefinition

    Titanic Photos Are Revealed, Not For Weak Hearts

    Newly discovered photos show what it was really like inside the sinking Titanic

  • Saudi sovereign fund to double assets in next five years to $1.07 trillion: Crown Prince

    Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund plans to double its assets to 4 trillion riyals ($1.07 trillion) by 2025, Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Sunday, a move that would make it one of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds. The fund would invest 3 trillion riyals in new sectors over the next 10 years, said the prince, who is Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler and chairs the fund's board. A new five-year plan would make the fund "the leading catalyst for Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation and diversification," the prince added in a speech on state TV.

  • How West Virginia Became a U.S. Leader in Vaccine Rollout

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Carolyn Zain had heard horror stories about the nation’s coronavirus vaccine rollout: long waits, clunky websites, people being turned away. So when her health department announced it was expanding appointments, she armed herself with two phones — cellphone in one hand, landline in the other — and held her breath. Within 20 minutes, she secured a slot for the next day. She arrived for her 2 p.m. appointment and was resting in a chair, a fresh shot in her arm, by 2:21 p.m. “It went wonderfully,” said Zain, 79, who, after a year spent mostly home alone, wore a sequined face mask that shimmered like confetti for her appointment at a Charleston clinic last week. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Since the nation began distributing vaccines more than a month ago, it has moved far more slowly than officials hoped and has been stymied by widespread logistical problems. But West Virginia has stood out for its success in getting people vaccinated. About 9% of all West Virginians have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, a larger segment than in every state but Alaska and double the rate of some. No state has given a larger share of its residents second doses, a crucial step to securing the best chance at immunity. While many states are struggling to hand out the shots that the federal government has provided to them, West Virginia has given out 83% of its doses, by far among the highest. The patchwork system of distribution in the country is in its early weeks, and experts say operations may change significantly as vaccinations gear up further, but many states have struggled to give even half of their allotted vaccines. California and Rhode Island have used just 45% of their shots. “West Virginia is about at the top of the charts,” said Dr. Mark McClellan, a former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “We need to get more states to the point that they have the vaccination capacity of West Virginia.” As many states struggle with logistical and bureaucratic challenges, leaving vaccines unused, West Virginia offers a remarkable example of a state that has successfully given out almost all of its shots. Yet it provides perhaps the clearest picture of a more fundamental problem that looms ahead for the country: Even the most efficient state vaccine operations do not have enough shots for all who want them. “It’s not like it’s a cakewalk, but we have efficiency,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the state coronavirus czar. He estimated that West Virginia has the capacity to handle 125,000 doses a week, but is getting just 23,600. At the current pace, officials said, it could take up to five months to finish vaccinating people 65 and older, let alone younger people in the general population. “We can push a lot more,” Marsh said. “We just don’t have anything to push.” The race to vaccinate millions of Americans comes as the country confronts worrying new variants of the virus. The stakes are particularly high in West Virginia, where residents are among the oldest and least healthy in the nation. Two in 10 West Virginians are 65 or older, and nearly half of adults have a higher risk of developing a serious case of COVID-19. “People are dying every day,” said Albert L. Wright Jr., CEO of WVU Medicine, the state’s largest health care provider, which opened a mega-clinic in Morgantown last week. “We just realized, the only way out of this is to vaccinate our way out.” While the rollout in West Virginia has not been without its frustrations for the many residents who are desperate to receive the vaccine, the state’s approach offers insight into what has worked. Early on, the state got a significant head start because it initially opted out of a federal program to vaccinate people in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. While other states chose the federal plan, which partnered with Walgreens and CVS to inoculate people in nursing homes around the country, officials decided the idea made little sense in West Virginia, where many communities are tucked into the hills, miles from the nearest big box store, and about half of pharmacies are independently owned. West Virginia created a network of pharmacies in the state, pairing them with about 200 long-term care facilities. As a result, West Virginia finished its first round of vaccinations at nursing homes last month, while many states were just getting started. By the end of this week, officials expect to have delivered a second round of shots to all nursing homes. A growing number of governors and state health officials have voiced frustration with the speed of the federal program, which has been slow in part because of the sheer number of long-term care facilities nationwide. Some states, like Maine, have also begun looking to local pharmacies as a resource. “Using your local partners and really having more control over where the vaccine is going, that’s what has been successful for West Virginia,” said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers. The approach in some ways reflects the scrappy outlook that has become embedded in West Virginia, a state that is used to being labeled in broad strokes by outsiders. After years of coming in at the bottom of various national rankings — highest rate of cigarette smokers, largest share of adults with multiple chronic conditions, among the highest prevalence of diabetes and obesity — there is a sense of proud defiance around the state’s vaccine plan. “Our state motto is montani semper liberi — mountaineers are always free,” said Stephen New, a lawyer in Beckley, whose father, a former coal miner, is scheduled to get vaccinated at a local clinic this week. “There is a fierce sense of independence here that we don’t need to follow others.” Central to West Virginia’s strategy, too, is putting the National Guard at the helm of vaccine operations. “They are logistical experts,” said Jim Kranz, a vice president at the West Virginia Hospital Association, who described a military approach far different than typical government bureaucracies jammed up by memos and lengthy meetings. “The Guard just says, ‘I don’t need a written plan, this is what we’re doing.’ ” In recent weeks, other states have increasingly been turning to the National Guard for assistance. Inside a former drill hall on the National Guard’s gated campus in Charleston, a core state team of representatives from various agencies meets at a command center, working amid a labyrinth of computer screens, whiteboards and plexiglass dividers, in the shadow of an enormous American flag. Officials in West Virginia say the in-person command center, which runs counter to pandemic-era Zoom meetings and may come with health risks, has also helped quickly resolve problems. For instance, a recent brainstorming meeting led to a swift change: To avoid a mix-up between Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, officials changed the colors of cards showing that a resident had been vaccinated — red for Moderna, blue for Pfizer. “It’s a person at a table,” said Joe Peal, a retired colonel and the chief of staff for the vaccine task force. “We absolutely could not do it virtually.” Officials say they have also learned what not to do — including not promising shots that they don’t yet have. After a crowd of people in their 80s unexpectedly showed up outside the health department in Charleston one shivering winter night, officials there decided clinics could not be first-come, first-served. They required appointments, and to avoid later rescinding those appointments, as has happened in states like New York and Florida, appointments are not made until the county officials have that week’s allotment of vaccines on hand, sitting in their own freezer. Some of West Virginia’s success also may partly be explained by characteristics of the state. Its population, 1.8 million people, is tiny compared to states like Texas, which are handling far more vaccines. West Virginia is also among only a handful of states that do not allow philosophical exemptions for vaccines for school, according to the Immunization Action Coalition, suggesting a culture where acceptance of vaccines may be more prevalent. West Virginia’s rollout has by no means been without hiccups. And some of the problems have been similar to those in states with far worse records in distributing shots: Phone lines have been mobbed and many West Virginians have spent hours calling to get appointments without success. The health department in Kanawha County, which includes Charleston, was so overloaded with phone calls last week, its phone system crashed and its Facebook page was flooded with complaints. “I’ve called 250+ times but still unable to get through,” one person wrote. The distribution of vaccines — mainly to health care workers and older residents — also has been concentrated in urban centers, raising concerns about equal access in rural and more impoverished areas. Of the state’s 10 poorest counties, just one had a vaccine clinic in recent weeks, according to an analysis by the nonprofit newsroom Mountain State Spotlight. But the main problem, officials say, is not logistical but a matter of supply: They need more vaccine. Dr. Sherri Young, the health officer in Kanawha County, said one big reason phone lines are overrun is because the county cannot reliably schedule clinics weeks in advance. If there were more vaccine, she said, “people wouldn’t be as panicked.” Pfizer and Moderna have pledged to deliver a combined 200 million doses for use in the United States by the end of March, with an additional 200 million doses to be delivered by the end of July. A third vaccine maker, Johnson & Johnson, could put millions more doses on the market if approved. West Virginia had hoped to make the case that because it is moving through its vaccines, it deserved to get more, but so far states have been allocated doses based on population. Jim Doria, 69, a retired public health researcher, had gone months without seeing his grandchildren who live in Philadelphia and was eager to be among the first to get vaccinated after the state opened the system to people in his age group last week. He estimated that he called as many as 700 times. “I won the lottery,” he said, after getting off a waitlist. But for every person like Doria, countless others were left disappointed. Statewide, West Virginia has given shots to around 70,000 of its senior citizens, with more than 250,000 left to go. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • No British bust: Team UK into America's Cup challenger final

    For a time in the pre-Christmas lead-up to the America’s Cup regatta off Auckland it seemed INEOS Team UK would go the same way as so many ill-fated British challenges. The British yacht Britannia didn’t win any of its six races in the America’s Cup World Series, failing on one occasion even to finish the course. In light-wind racing Britannia would wallow sluggishly in one place while its challenger series rivals — Italy’s Luna Rossa and the United States’ American Magic — swept around the course, balletically poised on their foils.

  • AdSystem1 | Search Ads

    Sunnyvale: People May Be Floored By Pressure Washing

    You may be surprised by how pressure washing can transform your home. See for yourself. Look for nearby pressure washing services.

  • Ivanka Trump would face ‘tough race’ for Florida Senate, says Republican incumbent Marco Rubio

    Ex-president’s daughter and senior adviser rumoured to be planning run for elected office

  • Boycott 'wildcat' Scottish independence vote, says Scottish Conservative leader

    Backers of the union of the United Kingdom's four nations should boycott any "wildcat" independence referendum for Scotland, the leader of the Scottish Conservative Party said on Monday, after the nation's first minister pressed ahead with plans for a vote. Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Sunday she was hoping a strong performance by her Scottish National Party (SNP) in an election in May would give her the mandate to hold a second referendum. To get a legal referendum, any such vote must be approved by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has ruled out doing so.

  • Ted Cruz's 'Pittsburgh over Paris' campaign shows us just how dumb the Biden years are going to be

    Barely any time has passed since President Biden's inauguration, and Republicans have already returned to their bag of shenanigans.

  • Adsearchlime

    Honda Has Made It Again: The Astonishing New CR-V

    Search For Honda CR-V offers. The affordable price makes this SUV hard to resist.

  • Sikkim: Chinese and Indian troops 'in new border clash'

    A number were hurt in the incident several days ago at Naku La in Sikkim, Indian media say.

  • Exclusive: Notorious Albanian gangster smuggles mobile phone into British prison cell to post birthday wishes to family

    An Albanian gangster jailed for 27-years for smuggling huge quantities of heroin and cocaine into Britain has been making a mockery of justice by running a social media account from his prison cell. Posing with fellow gang members, Valjet Pepaj, has even used Instagram to flirt with women on the outside, boasting that he expects to be free in four years. The 31-year-old was given a lengthy sentence in April 2018 after admitting three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He was jailed alongside two other men following a six month undercover police operation which resulted in the seizure of 50 kilograms of heroin and cocaine, worth in excess of £2 million.

  • Yankees get Jameson Taillon from Pirates for 4 prospects

    The Yankees made another high-risk offseason addition to their starting rotation, acquiring right-hander Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday for four prospects. Pittsburgh received right-handers Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, infielder Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith.

  • AdWorldLifeStyle

    Soldier Told To Leave Her Seat, Responds With This

    An officer was on a plane when a man asked her to get out of her seat.

  • The NFL world blasted the officials for a controversial holding call that they had otherwise avoided all game

    Packers cornerback Kevin King was called for holding with 1:41 left on the type of play referees had let go throughout the game.

  • Philippines universities reject accusation of Maoist rebel recruitment on campus

    Four Philippine private universities rejected accusations on Sunday by the authorities that they serve as recruitment grounds of Maoist rebels, days after students protested against security force patrols at some university campuses. President Rodrigo Duterte's government has stepped up efforts to end a Maoist-led rebellion, one of the world's longest insurgencies that has killed more than 40,000 people. Last week, Philippine students and activists protested against a government decision to allow security forces to patrol the campuses of the country's biggest university, the University of the Philippines (UP), which authorities also accused of being a breeding ground for communist rebels.

  • Sen. Rand Paul says Biden's push for raising minimum wage shows he hates Black teenagers

    Paul told Fox News host Sean Hannity that Biden's goal of increasing the national minimum wage to $15 would cause 4 million people to lose their jobs.